Guterres confirms remains of UN experts killed in Congo

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has confirmed the remains discovered by peacekeepers from the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) as those of the organisation’s experts.

Guterres, in a statement on Tuesday, said the bodies were those of Michael Sharp (U.S.) and Zaida Catalan (Sweden), who were UN experts to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

They were killed outside of the city of Kananga in the Congolese Kasaï-Central province.

The UN chief, who said some members of the UN Group of Experts had been missing since March 12, conveyed his profound condolences to Michael’s and Zaida’s families, loved ones and colleagues.

“Michael and Zaida lost their lives seeking to understand the causes of conflict and insecurity in the DRC in order to help bring peace to the country and its people.

“We will honour their memory by continuing to support the invaluable work of the Group of Experts and the whole UN family in the DRC,’’ he said.

The secretary-general, however, called on the Congolese authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into their killings.

“It is our hope that the cause of their deaths will be determined following a more thorough examination.

“I trust that the Congolese authorities will conduct a full investigation into this incident.

“The United Nations will also conduct an inquiry. In case of criminal acts, the United Nations will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done.

“I urge the Congolese authorities to continue the search for the four Congolese nationals who accompanied our colleagues.

“The United Nations will cooperate with the authorities in the continuing search,” Guterres said.

NAN.