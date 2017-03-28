Guterres confirms remains of UN experts killed in Congo

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has confirmed the remains discovered by peacekeepers from the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) as those of the organisation’s experts.
Guterres, in a statement on Tuesday, said the bodies were those of Michael Sharp (U.S.) and Zaida Catalan (Sweden), who were UN experts to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
They were killed outside of the city of Kananga in the Congolese Kasaï-Central province.
The UN chief, who said some members of the UN Group of Experts had been missing since March 12, conveyed his profound condolences to Michael’s and Zaida’s families, loved ones and colleagues.
“Michael and Zaida lost their lives seeking to understand the causes of conflict and insecurity in the DRC in order to help bring peace to the country and its people.
“We will honour their memory by continuing to support the invaluable work of the Group of Experts and the whole UN family in the DRC,’’ he said.
The secretary-general, however, called on the Congolese authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into their killings.
“It is our hope that the cause of their deaths will be determined following a more thorough examination.
“I trust that the Congolese authorities will conduct a full investigation into this incident.
“The United Nations will also conduct an inquiry. In case of criminal acts, the United Nations will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done.
“I urge the Congolese authorities to continue the search for the four Congolese nationals who accompanied our colleagues.
“The United Nations will cooperate with the authorities in the continuing search,” Guterres said.
NAN.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Shocking video of Spanish bullfighter getting attacked by angry bull
This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.
MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement
-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses
Bloody fight broke out in a market in Kaduna as an Igbo man named his dog Muhammad
- A fight broke out in a market in Kaduna when an Igbo man named his dog Muhammad - According to reports he was responding to
Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers
The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, March 8, donated fortified foods and baby kits to 600 nursing mothers in Borno. Buhari, who
Amnesty International releases statement on inquiry into Nigerian army human right violation
Amnesty International releases a statement commending the military's decision to probe the Nigerian army accused of human rights abuse and extra-judicial killings. In a statement released
More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife
There is an ongoing fight between the Hausas and Yorubas at Sabo market of Ile-Ife, Osun state. The clash reportedly started when a bus used his
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Poisonous Love
Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
God Of Elijah 2
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Jealous War 2
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Post Your Comment below: >>