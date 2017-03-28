Guterres confirms remains of UN experts killed in Congo

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

16/03/2017
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

16/03/2017
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

16/03/2017
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

16/03/2017
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

16/03/2017
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

16/03/2017


Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

28/03/2017
Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

15/03/2017
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

15/03/2017
Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

15/03/2017

Guterres confirms remains of UN experts killed in Congo

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has confirmed the remains discovered by peacekeepers from the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) as those of the organisation’s  experts.

Guterres, in a statement on Tuesday, said the bodies were those of Michael Sharp (U.S.) and Zaida Catalan (Sweden), who were UN experts to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

They were  killed outside of the city of Kananga in the Congolese Kasaï-Central province.

The UN chief, who  said  some members of the UN Group of Experts had been  missing since March 12, conveyed  his profound condolences to Michael’s and Zaida’s families, loved ones and colleagues.

“Michael and Zaida lost their lives seeking to understand the causes of conflict and insecurity in the DRC in order to help bring peace to the country and its people.

“We will honour their memory by continuing to support the invaluable work of the Group of Experts and the whole UN family in the DRC,’’ he said.

The secretary-general, however, called on the Congolese authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into their killings.

“It is our hope that the cause of their deaths will be determined following a more thorough examination.

“I trust that the Congolese authorities will conduct a full investigation into this incident.

“The United Nations will also conduct an inquiry. In case of criminal acts, the United Nations will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done.

“I urge the Congolese authorities to continue the search for the four Congolese nationals who accompanied our colleagues.

“The United Nations will cooperate with the authorities in the continuing search,” Guterres said.

NAN.

