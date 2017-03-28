Brazil qualify for World Cup, Argentina tumble

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Brazil qualify for World Cup, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina’s campaign stumbled after the shock suspension of Lionel Messi.

Five-time champions Brazil had been left waiting in suspense after goals from Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Marcelo handed them a 3-0 win over the Paraguayans at Sao Paulo’s Arena Corinthians.

But Uruguay’s upset 2-1 defeat to Peru in the day’s final South American qualifier combined with other results meant Brazil are mathematically guaranteed a place at next year’s finals in Russia.

The qualification completes an astonishing turnaround for Brazil, who less than a year ago were in crisis after taking only nine points from six games.

That run of results had left the Brazilians outside the qualifying places in sixth place.

The further embarrassment of a first round exit at last year’s Copa America Centenario only deepened the sense of despondency.

However the sacking of former coach Dunga and the appointment of former Corinthians coach Tite was the catalyst for a Brazilian resurgence.

That revival saw Brazil take maximum points from their next eight qualifying games, leaving them nine points clear on Tuesday with four games left.

“When I look at my family — the players — and when we talk to the fans and see how happy they are, that’s when you think ‘I’m part of something very special,'” Tite said after Brazil’s qualification was confirmed.

Against Paraguay, Brazil were already in party mode, with Coutinho opening the scoring on 34 minutes following a deft one-two with China-based midfielder Paulinho.

Neymar had a chance to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute from the penalty spot only to see his kick saved by Anthony Silva.

On 64 minutes Neymar doubled Brazil’s tally, collecting the ball deep inside his own half and setting off on a surging run down the left flank.

Neymar’s dribble ended with him curling in a shot which took a slight deflection on its way into the Paraguayan goal. Real Madrid defender Marcelo added a late third to seal Brazil’s win.

– No Messi, big problem –

While Brazil celebrated, Argentina and Messi were left digesting another stumble in their progress towards Russia as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat in La Paz.

Argentina had been rocked just hours before kick-off after confirmation Messi had been hit with a four-match ban following a ruling from disciplinary chiefs at world governing body FIFA in Zurich.

The Barcelona superstar was stunned after being suspended for four of Argentina’s five remaining World Cup qualification matches for swearing at an official in a game against Chile last week.

Messi’s suspension left Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza forced to make a hasty reshuffle to his starting line-up, bringing in Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa in attack while leaving Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero on the bench.

But Argentina, clearly struggling in the thin air of La Paz, which is 3,600 metres (11,800 feet) above sea level, were well beaten at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Bolivia, desperate for three points, tore into Argentina from the opening whistle, spending long periods camped around their opponents’ area.

Juan Carlos Arce opened the scoring for Bolivia on 31 minutes, heading in Pablo Escobar’s inviting cross before Marcelo Martins doubled the home side’s lead early the second half.

The defeat leaves Argentina languishing just outside the automatic qualifying places following results elsewhere Tuesday.

Chile moved up to fourth place with a 3-1 win over Venezuela in Santiago, Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez opening the scoring with a stunning early free-kick. Esteban Paredes scored twice for Chile to give the host a 3-0 lead before Salomon Rondon pulled a goal back for Venezuela.

In Quito, Real Madrid star James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up another for Juan Cuadrado as Colombia beat Ecuador 2-0.

rs/ol/rcw/bb

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 08/03/2017 04:16:00 Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers

Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, March 8, donated fortified foods and baby kits to 600 nursing mothers in Borno. Buhari, who

0 Videos 10/03/2017 22:42:00 Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil

0 Videos 07/03/2017 23:03:00 Brutalised woman delivers, says 'I love my child, but want his father punished for killing my sister'

Brutalised woman delivers, says 'I love my child, but want his father punished for killing my sister'

Miss Justina Dusu, 27, who was allegedly brutalised and her sister, Simi, killed by her boyfriend, Stephen Luka, for refusing to abort her pregnancy, has

0 Videos 09/03/2017 01:04:00 Pro-Buhari protesters to share N300 million in Anambra, IPOB alleges

Pro-Buhari protesters to share N300 million in Anambra, IPOB alleges

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that some pro-Buhari protesters will share N300 million to march along the streets of Anambra state -

0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:10:00 Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

looks into the lives of major music stars like Davido, Psquare, Stephanie Otobo, and review all the things currently going on in their lives.    

0 Videos 13/03/2017 21:54:00 Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video)

Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video)

In Zimbabwe Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video) It was an amazing sight as commercial sex workers in Zimbabwe bid their late colleague a

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:02:00 God Of Elijah

God Of Elijah

After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:35:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 11/01/2017 06:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:23:00 Rooted Madness

Rooted Madness

This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 23/02/2017 04:31:00 Unwanted Pregnancy

Unwanted Pregnancy

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest Nollywood movies| movie african 2017Bode's stubborness cost him Linda; his true love and their unborn child, his job, marriage and another child.