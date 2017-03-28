NHIS removes 23,000 ghost enrollees from health insurance scheme

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

NHIS removes 23,000 ghost enrollees from health insurance scheme

Everest Amaefule, Abuja

The National Health Insurance Scheme says it has removed 23,000 ghost enrolees, who have been enjoying the benefits of the insurance scheme, from it.

The Executive Secretary, NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at the award of ISO/IEC 20000 standard certification to Galaxy Backbone Plc.

Yusuf said he had worked in collaboration with three other government agencies, namely: Galaxy Backbone Plc, Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited and the National Identity Management Commission, to remove ghost enrolees who had been enjoying the benefits of the insurance scheme illegally.

According to him, this has brought a friction between the NHIS and Health Management Organisations in the country.

“I have a crack ICT team and the members have worked with Galaxy Backbone, the NIMC and NigComSat to remove the ghost enrolees. For this, the HMOs are fighting me, but we have to make sure that the right people get the money,” Yusuf added.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Harriet Thompson, who presented the certificate to Galaxy Backbone, said Information Technology had a critical role to play in the delivery of government services to the citizens.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Solomon Dalung, challenged the ICT industry to use technology to tackle poverty and youth unemployment, saying except this was done, a time bomb was waiting to explode.

He also challenged ICT professionals to come up with innovations that would take Nigeria out of recession.

The ISO 20000 is an international standard, which helps organisations to demonstrate excellence and best practices in IT service management. The standard ensures that companies can achieve evidence-based benchmarks to continuously improve their delivery of IT services.

In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director/CEO, Galaxy Backbone, Yusuf Kazaure, said, “I am pleased to announce to you today that we have been certified to ISO 20000 standard within the scope we set for the certification.

“It is particularly noteworthy that this is the first time we achieved a feat like this with minimum support from external consultants. I believe this approach has helped us to understand the management system better and will enhance our adoption process.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/03/2017 00:45:00 Nnamdi Kanu is a mad man and will continue to remain in that zoo in Kuje prison

Nnamdi Kanu is a mad man and will continue to remain in that zoo in Kuje prison

Editor’s note: Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration due to his agitation for Biafra has made him a cult figure especially among Igbos who also share the same

0 Videos 15/03/2017 03:24:00 14-year-old boy who refused to join Boko Haram recounts emotional experience (photo)

14-year-old boy who refused to join Boko Haram recounts emotional experience (photo)

Before the accidental bombing that took place in Rann on January 17, there have being reports that militants of the dreaded Boko Haram group take

0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:30:00 Why God allowed Buhari come under serious spiritual attack - Prophet Chris

Why God allowed Buhari come under serious spiritual attack - Prophet Chris

- Prophet Adol Chris of Eternal Light of World Christian Church, Abakaliki, claims President Buhari’s illness was revealed to him through a revelation in 2014 -

0 Videos 08/03/2017 04:27:00 Watch Osinbajo and wife sing beautiful praises to God on his 60th birthday (Video)

Watch Osinbajo and wife sing beautiful praises to God on his 60th birthday (Video)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo thanked everyone for wishing him well on his birthday. The acting president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo thanks Nigerian and God for

0 Videos 13/03/2017 00:43:00 It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN

0 Videos 13/03/2017 20:14:00 Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)

Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)

A large group of women were out to march in Lagos on International Women Day (IWD) and NAIJ.com reporter took the opportunity to question some

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 06:10:00 Heart Of Darkness

Heart Of Darkness

Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:09:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 29/07/2016 07:45:00 Holy Drunkard 2

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 23/02/2017 04:37:00 Blood Betrayal 2

Blood Betrayal 2

STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:35:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 10/08/2016 05:28:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life