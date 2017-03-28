Cultists kill, bury man on Bauchi mountain

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja

The police in Bauchi State have arrested four suspected cultists who allegedly killed a man, Abdulhakeem Bauchin, and buried him on a mountain in the Gwallameji area of the state.

It was gathered that the four suspects – Michael Sansai, 23; Samuel Uzima, 24; William Yakubu, 28; and Dauda Akanni, 26, were arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command.

Our correspondent learnt that the victim was killed on March 12 and buried on Rugan Jira Mountain, before the police found his decomposing body five days later.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly belonged to the Black Axe confraternity.

Some exhibits recovered from the gang included the mobile phone of the deceased, seven wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, torn clothes of the deceased, a sim card and other incriminating items.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

He said, “You may recall that on March 12 at about 12.05am, the decomposing body was recovered at Rugan Jira Mountain in Gwallameji area. However, discreet investigation by detectives led to the arrest of the following syndicate who allegedly perpetrated the dastardly act.

“The case is under investigation to ascertain the actual motive behind the act. Efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing accomplices after which, the suspects would be charged to court. Meanwhile, the suspects along with others will be paraded by the commissioner of Police later in the week.”

