Cultists kill, bury man on Bauchi mountain

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Cultists kill, bury man on Bauchi mountain

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja

The police in Bauchi State have arrested four suspected cultists who allegedly killed a man, Abdulhakeem Bauchin, and buried him on a mountain in the Gwallameji area of the state.

It was gathered that the four suspects – Michael Sansai, 23; Samuel Uzima, 24; William Yakubu, 28; and Dauda Akanni, 26, were arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command.

Our correspondent learnt that the victim was killed on March 12 and buried on Rugan Jira Mountain, before the police found his decomposing body five days later.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly belonged to the Black Axe confraternity.

Some exhibits recovered from the gang included the mobile phone of the deceased, seven wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, torn clothes of the deceased, a sim card and other incriminating items.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

He said, “You may recall that on March 12 at about 12.05am, the decomposing body was recovered at Rugan Jira Mountain in Gwallameji area. However, discreet investigation by detectives led to the arrest of the following syndicate who allegedly perpetrated the dastardly act.

“The case is under investigation to ascertain the actual motive behind the act. Efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing accomplices after which, the suspects would be charged to court. Meanwhile, the suspects along with others will be paraded by the commissioner of Police later in the week.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

