Afenifere sets up panel to monitor herdsmen in S’West

Femi Makinde and Peter Dada
The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, said it had set up a panel to monitor the activities of the cattle rustlers in the South-West geopolitical zone.
This was contained in a communiqué issue at the end of the meeting of the association held at the residence of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Tuesday.
The communiqué was read to journalists by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.
The group, which condemned the menace of the herdsmen in the South-West and some other parts of the country, said the report of the panel would be shown to the international community about the havoc the herdsmen were causing in the geopolitical zone.
The communiqué added, “The herdsmen cannot continue to harass us, we are agrarian communities in the South-West, many of our people cannot farm again because the herdsmen have taken over their farmlands, this cannot continue and that must stop immediately.
“To show our seriousness on this matter, we have empowered a panel to go round all the communities in the South-West where the herdsmen have been carrying out all kinds of havocs, to do an on-the-spot assessment and compile a report and do a documentary and we will not hesitate to take this to the international community to look at our case if the Nigeria government continues to prove that it is helpless or unwilling to tame the criminal activities of these Fulani herdsmen.”
On the recent communal clash between the Yoruba and Hausa communities in Ile-Ife, the Afenifere said the police should desist from adding ethnic colouration to the incident, reiterating that it was unfair for the police to be one-sided in the arrest of suspects in the communal clash.
Meanwhile, the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, has blamed the crisis caused by rampaging herdsmen on the federalism system of government being operated in the country.
Oba Abolarin said this while delivering the College of Humanities lecture of the Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun State on Tuesday.
He said, “That is a problem of federalism and we will overcome it but we need statesmen, leaders of hope, who can negotiate and discuss how we can continue to live together without rancour.”
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Why God allowed Buhari come under serious spiritual attack - Prophet Chris
- Prophet Adol Chris of Eternal Light of World Christian Church, Abakaliki, claims President Buhari’s illness was revealed to him through a revelation in 2014 -
Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola
- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil
South Africa court sentence Nigerian man to jail for human trafficking (Photo)
- A high court in Johannesburg has sentenced a 33 year old Nigerian man to prison - He accused of human trafficking and prostitution - He was
Ooni of Ife and wife meet British royalty, Prince Charles and wife Camilla (WATCH)
Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and his wife, Olori Wuraola, met with british royalty, Prince Charles and his
Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians
The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to offer special prayers for the recovery and safe return
More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife
There is an ongoing fight between the Hausas and Yorubas at Sabo market of Ile-Ife, Osun state. The clash reportedly started when a bus used his
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Street Blood Season 1
Street Blood Season 1 - 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood movie
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Quest For Riches 8
Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Post Your Comment below: >>