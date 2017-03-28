Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Afenifere sets up panel to monitor herdsmen in S’West

Femi  Makinde  and Peter Dada

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, said it had set up a panel to monitor the activities of the cattle rustlers in the South-West geopolitical zone.

This was contained in a communiqué issue at the end of the meeting of the association held at the residence of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Tuesday.

The communiqué was read to journalists by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

The group, which condemned the menace of the herdsmen in the South-West and some other parts of the country, said the report of the panel would be shown to the international community about the havoc the herdsmen were causing in the geopolitical zone.

The communiqué added, “The herdsmen cannot continue to harass us, we are agrarian communities in the South-West, many of our people cannot farm again because the herdsmen have taken over their farmlands, this cannot continue and that must stop immediately.

“To show our seriousness on this matter, we have empowered a panel to go round all the communities in the South-West where the herdsmen have been carrying out all kinds of havocs, to do an on-the-spot assessment and compile a report and do a documentary and we will not hesitate to take this to the international community to look at our case if the  Nigeria government continues to prove that it is helpless or unwilling to tame the criminal activities of these Fulani herdsmen.”

On the recent communal clash between the Yoruba and Hausa communities in Ile-Ife, the Afenifere said the police should desist from adding ethnic colouration to the incident, reiterating that it was unfair for the police to be one-sided in the arrest of suspects in the communal clash.

Meanwhile, the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, has blamed the crisis caused by rampaging herdsmen on the federalism system of government being operated in the country.

Oba Abolarin said this while delivering the College of Humanities lecture of the Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun State on Tuesday.

He said, “That is a problem of federalism and we will overcome it but we need statesmen,  leaders of hope, who can negotiate and discuss how we can continue to live together without rancour.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

