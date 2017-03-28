Kerosene explosion kills one, injures 16 in Calabar

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

News

Kerosene explosion kills one, injures 16 in Calabar

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar

A 34-year-old woman, Mrs. Anna Utibe, has been confirmed dead following the explosion of adulterated kerosene that left 16 others critically injured in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

 Southern City News learnt on Tuesday that the incident happened at various times between March 14 and 27 at different locations in Calabar.

 The survivors, it was gathered, were being treated at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

 The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, who visited the victims on Tuesday in Calabar, confirmed the incidents.

 One of the victims, Mr. Anitie Asuquo (38), whose son was a victim of the explosion on March 27, said he was trying to light up his lantern when the explosion occurred.

 “I came back from work and went out to buy kerosene unknown to me that it had been adulterated.

 “As soon as I poured it into my lantern and wanted to light it up; all I heard was an explosion in form of a bomb. My whole body has been greatly affected.

 “I am appealing to the state government and concerned individuals to come to my aid because I don’t have money to foot my medical bills,” he appealed.

 Another survivor, Rebecca Itope (22) said that she experienced the explosion on the night of March 23 when she was trying to light up her stove for cooking.

 “With this explosion on my body, I have missed the chance of writing this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,” she lamented.

 But the commissioner said the state government had before the incident warned members of the public that there was adulterated kerosene being sold for domestic use.

 Asibong, who donated some treatment equipment to the victims, said the explosion was capable of deforming the skin of the victims.

 She said the deceased, Utibe, a mother of two, was seriously injured by the explosion, adding that she died because of the impact of the explosion on her.

 Also, the state Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Itaya Asuquo-Nyong, said investigation had commenced into the matter to unravel the immediate cause of the explosion.

 Asuquo-Nyong said his ministry was working with security agencies in the state to arrest perpetrators of the act.

 The Head of Casualty and Emergency Unit, UCTH, Prof. Udeme Udeme, commended the state government for donating equipment to the hospital that would aid in the treatment of the victims.

  Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym

Miss Justina Dusu, 27, who was allegedly brutalised and her sister, Simi, killed by her boyfriend, Stephen Luka, for refusing to abort her pregnancy, has

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the French Ambassador to Nigeria Denys Gauer is dreaming over his comment about Biafra agitation. The group

This is the shocking moment a Spanish bullfighter gets attacked by an enraged bull during a matador show.

Sahara Reporters is reporting that there has been at least one explosion in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. According to the report, the explosion was caused

