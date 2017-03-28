Bulletproof SUV linked to Saraki cost $298,000, not N298m – Senate

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Bulletproof SUV linked to Saraki cost $298,000, not N298m – Senate

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday said the controversial armoured Range Rover Sports car bought by the National Assembly cost $298,000 and not N298m.

The car had been linked to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who, on Monday, denied buying the Sports Utility Vehicle.

The importer had, however, said the documents of the car were fake.

An online news portal, SaharaReporters, which made the allegation in a report published on March 18, 2017, said the seizure of the SUV, allegedly belonging to Saraki, was the reason the Senate was moving against the Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hammed Ali (retd.).

The medium reported that the car was intercepted and impounded on January 11, 2017, by the service for allegedly having fake documents.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sabi Abdullahi, told journalists on Tuesday that reports on the car had been mischievous.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the various false and mischievous reports in the media about the price of the vehicle, which the Senate was said to have bought as part of its convoy but was later abandoned when it got impounded by the Customs over controversy surrounding import duty payment.

“The correct price of the vehicle, when it was imported in 2015, is $298,000, which at the prevailing rate of N165 to a dollar is about N49.17m. The Senate paid N62.5m for the vehicle in November 2015. This is contrary to the mischief by those who decided to turn the  $298,000 to N298m as the price of the vehicle. For the avoidance of doubt, the price of that vehicle is N62.5m and not N298m.

“The Senate will appreciate it if all reports relating to the legislative institution, particularly on this vehicle matter, are reported with accuracy and all facts put in proper perspective. We urge journalists to avoid sensationalism. The Senate is a responsible institution and those who believe that when they have issues to explain before it,  the next thing to do is to resort to falsehood, blackmail, muckraking and mud-slinging, should know that they are just overheating the polity and undermining our democratic institution.

“Finally, the Senate wishes to reiterate our total commitment to upholding the rule of law and to work for Nigerians, in accordance with our constitution.”

While appearing before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Monday, the importer, Mr. Tokunbo Akindele, confirmed that the documents of the car were fake.

He, however, stated that no letter was received from the National Assembly for the clearing of the car.

He said, “There was no document received from the National Assembly for the clearing of the car. All the documents were received on receiving the car. We have the clearing documents, which we have found were fake, and these were what were given to us. We found this out in 2017, but there is no mention to the National Assembly even on the fake documents.

“No documents were submitted by the National Assembly. And there is no correlation with Senator Bukola Saraki in terms of clearing this car and the fake documents.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:23:00 Diezani shared huge amount of money to individuals across 36 states of the federation - witness alleges

Diezani shared huge amount of money to individuals across 36 states of the federation - witness alleges

Timothy Olaobaju, a prosecution witness and an official of Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday, March 13, told a federal high court in Lagos how former

0 Videos 13/03/2017 00:43:00 It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN

0 Videos 10/03/2017 22:42:00 Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil

0 Videos 07/03/2017 02:27:00 Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)

Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)

Ahead of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visit to Lagos state, the price of a bag of rice which was formally pegged at N17,000 now sells

0 Videos 09/03/2017 22:54:00 MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement

MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement

-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:08:00 Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 05:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:13:00 4 Brothers Season 2

4 Brothers Season 2

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:14:00 Billionaires Children 2

Billionaires Children 2

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 29/07/2016 07:42:00 Witch As Second Wife

Witch As Second Wife

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:35:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim