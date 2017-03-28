HIV: 90% of Lagosians must know status by 2020

Bukola Adebayo

The Lagos State Government through its HIV/AIDS Control Agency has revealed plans, in line with the global agenda, to make the state free of the disease by 2030.

The agency also stated that going by the progress of its prevention programmes being implemented in both formal and informal sectors of the state, about 90 per cent of Lagosians should know their HIV status by 2020.

Speaking at its HIV intervention programme for the Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association, NAGARI NAKOWA Chapter, the Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr. Oluseyi Temowo, stated that aside from screening and treatment, the agency had concentrated its efforts on ending discrimination against people living with the virus.

He said, “We are now penetrating the informal sector which includes tricycle and motorcycle riders, market women and men with many wives and those who are more prone to other unhealthy sexual habits.

“We equally have adolescent ambassadors in every local government campaigning regularly against discrimination of people living with the virus.”

Also at the event, the Chairman of the Motorcycle Riders and Owners Association of Lagos State, NAKOWA, Mr. Raji Adesina, urged members of the association to go for regular medical checkups.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]