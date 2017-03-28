HIV: 90% of Lagosians must know status by 2020

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

HIV: 90% of Lagosians must know status by 2020

Bukola Adebayo

The Lagos State Government through its HIV/AIDS Control Agency has revealed plans, in line with the global agenda, to make the state free of the disease by 2030.

The agency also stated that going by the progress of its prevention programmes being implemented in both formal and informal sectors of the state, about 90 per cent of Lagosians should know their HIV status by 2020.

Speaking at its HIV intervention programme for the Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association, NAGARI NAKOWA Chapter, the Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr. Oluseyi Temowo, stated that aside from screening and treatment, the agency had concentrated its efforts on ending discrimination against people living with the virus.

He said, “We are now penetrating the informal sector which includes tricycle and motorcycle riders, market women and men with many wives and those who are more prone to other unhealthy sexual habits.

“We equally have adolescent ambassadors in every local government campaigning regularly against discrimination of people living with the virus.”

Also at the event, the Chairman of the Motorcycle Riders and Owners Association of Lagos State, NAKOWA, Mr. Raji Adesina, urged members of the association to go for regular medical checkups.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 15/03/2017 03:24:00 14-year-old boy who refused to join Boko Haram recounts emotional experience (photo)

14-year-old boy who refused to join Boko Haram recounts emotional experience (photo)

Before the accidental bombing that took place in Rann on January 17, there have being reports that militants of the dreaded Boko Haram group take

0 Videos 08/03/2017 20:12:00 More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife

More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife

There is an ongoing fight between the Hausas and Yorubas at Sabo market of Ile-Ife, Osun state. The clash reportedly started when a bus used his

0 Videos 13/03/2017 03:10:00 Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

Check out the major stories that broke out about Nigerian music stars this week (video)

looks into the lives of major music stars like Davido, Psquare, Stephanie Otobo, and review all the things currently going on in their lives.    

0 Videos 13/03/2017 20:14:00 Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)

Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)

A large group of women were out to march in Lagos on International Women Day (IWD) and NAIJ.com reporter took the opportunity to question some

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:25:00 Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym

0 Videos 13/03/2017 02:07:00 Tension in Anambra as IPOB moves against Governor Obiano

Tension in Anambra as IPOB moves against Governor Obiano

- IPOB reminds Governor Obiano that his success in the 2013 governorship election was made possible because of the position IPOB took against the APC

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 05:21:00 Lonely In Paradise

Lonely In Paradise

The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 26/01/2017 05:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 06/07/2016 07:44:00 The Bitter Side Of Life

The Bitter Side Of Life

Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and