Drama as Melaye attends Senate plenary in academic gown

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Drama as Melaye attends Senate plenary in academic gown

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

Controversial lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly Complex clad in the academic gown of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

His decision to be in the Senate chamber for plenary in an academic gown was connected with the controversy surrounding his studentship and graduation from the university

Melaye mode of dressing, which was unusual in the National Assembly environment, had drawn the attention of lawmakers as well as workers and guests.

After the plenary, the lawmaker remained in the gown while on other legislative duties.

Passersby, who were surprised by Melaye’s appearance, were seen taking photographs of the lawmaker with their handheld devices.

Authorities of the ABU had, on Monday, said Melaye was a student of the institution and had graduated in 2000 with a Third Class Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography.

Melaye and the Vice-Chancellor of the ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which was mandated to probe into the lawmaker’s certificate scandal on Monday.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 21:54:00 Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video)

Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video)

In Zimbabwe Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video) It was an amazing sight as commercial sex workers in Zimbabwe bid their late colleague a

0 Videos 13/03/2017 00:43:00 It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed

- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN

0 Videos 08/03/2017 20:12:00 More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife

More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife

There is an ongoing fight between the Hausas and Yorubas at Sabo market of Ile-Ife, Osun state. The clash reportedly started when a bus used his

0 Videos 07/03/2017 22:03:00 We are all Biafrans in spirit, Obi of Onitsha tells Igbo leaders

We are all Biafrans in spirit, Obi of Onitsha tells Igbo leaders

- The Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe has called for a system that would facilitate the development of future leaders of Ndigbo in a

0 Videos 07/03/2017 00:18:00 Emir of Bauchi sacks deputy over disloyalty

Emir of Bauchi sacks deputy over disloyalty

- The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu has ordered the suspension of his deputy, the Waziri of Bauchi Mohammadu Bello- Kirfi from the

0 Videos 15/03/2017 03:17:00 7 reasons we believe French diplomat is dreaming, IPOB reacts to ‘Biafra is dead’ remark

7 reasons we believe French diplomat is dreaming, IPOB reacts to ‘Biafra is dead’ remark

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the French Ambassador to Nigeria Denys Gauer is dreaming over his comment about Biafra agitation. The group

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 13/06/2016 06:00:00 Uncomfortable Truth

Uncomfortable Truth

"Uncomfortable Truth" is Sequel (Continuation) of "Another Painted Lies".Hell bent on having a male child, Bobby impregnated Maya but unknown to him what he thought

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:52:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 21/07/2016 07:32:00 My Secret Boyfriends 2

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 29/07/2016 06:59:00 A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim