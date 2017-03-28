Drama as Melaye attends Senate plenary in academic gown

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja

Controversial lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly Complex clad in the academic gown of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

His decision to be in the Senate chamber for plenary in an academic gown was connected with the controversy surrounding his studentship and graduation from the university

Melaye mode of dressing, which was unusual in the National Assembly environment, had drawn the attention of lawmakers as well as workers and guests.

After the plenary, the lawmaker remained in the gown while on other legislative duties.

Passersby, who were surprised by Melaye’s appearance, were seen taking photographs of the lawmaker with their handheld devices.

Authorities of the ABU had, on Monday, said Melaye was a student of the institution and had graduated in 2000 with a Third Class Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography.

Melaye and the Vice-Chancellor of the ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which was mandated to probe into the lawmaker’s certificate scandal on Monday.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]