Irish musician acquires Nigerian firm for $80m

Ozioma Ubabukoh
A private equity firm with interest in agriculture and technology, 8 Miles, on Tuesday acquired minority stakes worth about $80m in the Nigerian biscuit company, Beloxxi Industries Limited.
Irish pop star, Sir Bob Geldof, is the founder of 8 Miles.
The company also bought a minority stake in Blue Skies, an ethical fruit business that looks to expand into Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries.
Blue Skies, which operates in Ghana, Egypt and South Africa, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.
However, its Chairman and Founder, Anthony Pile, said in a statement that Blue Skies and 8 Miles shared the vision “for improving the lives of people, protecting the environment and making enough money at source to advance our objective to supply best quality products to the people of the world.”
On the Beloxxi deal, the consortium of investors includes Nigeria-based African Capital Alliance and DEG, a subsidiary of the German KfW Development Bank.
Geldof had in August 2016 shown interest in Nigeria’s snacks industry and had sought to invest in Beloxxi, makers of Beloxxi cream cracker biscuits, towards boosting Africa’s biggest economy.
He had said that growth in the snacks market of large cities, such as Lagos, had been strong in recent years, “but the investment comes as the country struggles through the worst economic crisis in decades, driven by low oil prices and worsened by a failing government response that has included capital controls and import restrictions.”
Inflation had soared to more than 16 per cent at the end of 2016 and companies, including Beloxxi, along with multinational giants such as Unilever, had been forced to increase their prices, hitting consumers at a difficult time.
The President and Chief Executive Officer, Beloxxi, Mr. Obi Ezeude, said that before the $80m lifeline, the company reduced its dependence on imported raw materials and was striving to keep the prices of its biscuits affordable for the poorest Nigerian consumers.
Given the market challenges, he said that Beloxxi had been forced to increase the price of its smallest-sized product, a three-biscuit package of 21 grams, to N15.
Ezeude added, “With this equity investment, we will expand our current operations from five production lines to about 10 production lines. That will increase our capacity from 40,000 metric tonnes to 100,000 metric tonnes of Beloxxi cream crackers per year.”
“This is a landmark transaction that demonstrates the capacity for growth in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. The investment will further increase the capacity of Beloxxi Industries and enable it to explore the export market, accessing the much needed foreign exchange whilst maximising the potential for growth in Nigeria.”
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian Senate screens EFCC boss Magu (Photo, Video)
The Nigerian Senate is presently screening acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss Ibrahim Magu. Magu was re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari
Boko Haram bomber hits Maiduguri
Sahara Reporters is reporting that there has been at least one explosion in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. According to the report, the explosion was caused
Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss
- The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on the comptroller general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali to review his directives on custom duty
VIDEO: Olajumoke's English diction has improved so well
Model, Olajumoke stuns in new video as she gets ready for a photoshoot. Her English diction has improved as well.
MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement
-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses
Gowon reveals how Awolowo saved Nigeria from disintegration
- A former Nigerian head of state Yakubu Gowon has said that Nigeria was saved from breaking up by the later Obafemi Awolowo - Gowon said
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Unwanted Pregnancy
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest Nollywood movies| movie african 2017Bode's stubborness cost him Linda; his true love and their unborn child, his job, marriage and another child.
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Quest For Riches 8
Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Dragon In The Church
Starring: Yul Edochie, Joyce Kalu
Post Your Comment below: >>