Buhari sends names of new ministerial nominees to Senate

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Buhari sends names of new ministerial nominees to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent names of two new ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

A source close to the Senate told NAN that the letter arrived the Senate late Tuesday.

The source revealed that the two nominees are from Kogi and Gombe state.

Our correspondent gathered that the Kogi nominee will be replacing the late Minister of State for Labour, Barr. James Ocholi while the nominee from Gombe would be replacing former Minister for Environment Ms Amina Mohammed who had gone to serve in the United Nations as a deputy Secretary General.

The list of ministerial nominees is coming at a  time when the Senate stood down for two weeks consideration of the request of President Buhari for the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The Senate based its decision on what it termed disregard for its resolutions.

The upper legislative chamber specifically berated the President for appearing to be doing nothing about the rejection of Ibrahim Magu a the Chairman of the EFCC but allowing him to function in acting capacity.

The senate stressed that it was wrong to leave any appointee in acting capacity even after he had been rejected twice by the senate.

NAN.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/03/2017 22:42:00 Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil

0 Videos 07/03/2017 02:27:00 Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)

Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)

Ahead of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visit to Lagos state, the price of a bag of rice which was formally pegged at N17,000 now sells

0 Videos 13/03/2017 21:35:00 11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader

11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed for his honesty and openess as regards his illness - This was the position of the president's personal assistant

0 Videos 07/03/2017 01:53:00 How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs

How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs

Editor’s note: President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t mince words during his visit to Chattam House, London, in February 2015, that he would fight corruption to a

0 Videos 13/03/2017 08:08:00 Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

Mongolian Man Sets Himself On Fire At A Press Conference

0 Videos 09/03/2017 01:03:00 Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians

Continue praying for Buhari, NGO begs Nigerians

The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to offer special prayers for the recovery and safe return

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 28/06/2016 07:40:00 Jezebel In Holy Land

Jezebel In Holy Land

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:52:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 29/07/2016 07:16:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:11:00 Girls At War Season 2

Girls At War Season 2

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 13/06/2016 06:05:00 Poisonous Love

Poisonous Love

Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu

0 Movies 10/08/2016 05:15:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3