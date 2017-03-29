Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Fitness and Weight Loss: 22 metabolic moves that will get you EXTREMELY shredded

These exercises burn fat and maximize muscle growth at the same time. Here’s how to program them into your workouts.

Last year I shared 21 Metabolic Moves That Will Get You Shredded to celebrate the release of the 21-DAY METASHRED transformation program.

You guys loved it, so I decided to make a sequel to that video this year to get you juiced about my latest home fitness program from Men’s Health, METASHRED EXTREME.

It’s called … you guessed it:

22 Metabolic Moves That Will Get You EXTREMELY Shredded!

Here are the exercises that appear in the video above:

1. Triple squat jump
2. Rotational spider jump
3. Seesaw elevated lunge
4. Lateral lunge to lateral slide
5. Miniband skater jump
6. Dumbbell pause front squat with Miniband (4 second hold at bottom)
7. Shoulders-elevated single-leg hip thrusts with miniband
8. Plyo single-leg hip thrust
9. Plyo Bulgarian split squat
10. Overhead Bulgarian split squat
11. Eccentric Bulgarian hip hinge (4 to 5 second descent)
12. Mega blast-off pushup
13. Fast bear crawl with slow return
14. Extreme dumbbell pushup walkout: walkout to T-pushup to pushup row to pushup
15. Fat-grip triple crush complex
16. Miniband seal jack
17. Band pull-apart jack
18. Band-resisted pushup
19. Batwing row
20. Dumbbell overhead swing to push press
21. Airborne mountain climber
22. Lateral tuck jump burpee

Here’s how I recommend using these moves:

  • Plug them into a whole-body MetCon circuit for strength and cardio benefits.

  • Pick a move and perform 2 to 4 sets of as many quality reps as you can in 1 to 2 minute work periods.

  • Add one or more of the lower-body moves to your next leg day.

  • Add one or more of the upper-body moves to your next arms day.

  • Pick one move, set the clock for 5 to 10 minutes, and work as hard as you can–resting as needed—to finish off your next workout with a bang!

The options are endless, so just be sure to try some of these moves to spice up your training and blast through plateaus. All you need is your bodyweight, some bands, and a pair of dumbbells to do them. And you can crush these at home, in a hotel room, or at the gym.

