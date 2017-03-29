Fitness and Weight Loss: 22 metabolic moves that will get you EXTREMELY shredded

These exercises burn fat and maximize muscle growth at the same time. Here’s how to program them into your workouts.

Last year I shared 21 Metabolic Moves That Will Get You Shredded to celebrate the release of the 21-DAY METASHRED transformation program.

You guys loved it, so I decided to make a sequel to that video this year to get you juiced about my latest home fitness program from Men’s Health, METASHRED EXTREME.

It’s called … you guessed it:

22 Metabolic Moves That Will Get You EXTREMELY Shredded!

Here are the exercises that appear in the video above:

1. Triple squat jump

2. Rotational spider jump

3. Seesaw elevated lunge

4. Lateral lunge to lateral slide

5. Miniband skater jump

6. Dumbbell pause front squat with Miniband (4 second hold at bottom)

7. Shoulders-elevated single-leg hip thrusts with miniband

8. Plyo single-leg hip thrust

9. Plyo Bulgarian split squat

10. Overhead Bulgarian split squat

11. Eccentric Bulgarian hip hinge (4 to 5 second descent)

12. Mega blast-off pushup

13. Fast bear crawl with slow return

14. Extreme dumbbell pushup walkout: walkout to T-pushup to pushup row to pushup

15. Fat-grip triple crush complex

16. Miniband seal jack

17. Band pull-apart jack

18. Band-resisted pushup

19. Batwing row

20. Dumbbell overhead swing to push press

21. Airborne mountain climber

22. Lateral tuck jump burpee

Here’s how I recommend using these moves:

Plug them into a whole-body MetCon circuit for strength and cardio benefits.

Pick a move and perform 2 to 4 sets of as many quality reps as you can in 1 to 2 minute work periods.

Add one or more of the lower-body moves to your next leg day.

Add one or more of the upper-body moves to your next arms day.

Pick one move, set the clock for 5 to 10 minutes, and work as hard as you can–resting as needed—to finish off your next workout with a bang!

The options are endless, so just be sure to try some of these moves to spice up your training and blast through plateaus. All you need is your bodyweight, some bands, and a pair of dumbbells to do them. And you can crush these at home, in a hotel room, or at the gym.