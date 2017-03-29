Odd Enough: This woman is determined to marry this robot

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Odd Enough: This woman is determined to marry this robot

Experts believe sex robots could be preferable to humans by 2050.

This is Lilly, and that’s her 3D printed robot, dubbed InMoovator. That robot is Lilly’s fiance of one year and she’s determined to marry it, once human-robot marriage is legal in her native France. “I’m a proud robosexual, we don’t hurt anybody, we’re just happy,” Lilly claimed on her Twitter page, now deleted since this story first broke in news.com.au.

Lilly’s long been attracted to “humanoid robots” over actual people, and confessed to the Australian media outlet that she’s “really and totally happy. Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves.” Her attraction to mechanical machines is indeed sexual, though Lilly wouldn’t reveal if or how sex with InMoovator occurs. Her only two relationships with actual males fizzled because “I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”

Currently, Lilly’s studying to become a roboticist, melding work with pleasure. No word on whether her fiance, whom she build herself with open-source technology from a French company, will join her in the workplace as well as the bedroom.

And, if your brow is seriously furrowed at this point, you’re not alone. Even Lilly acknowledges that this is an unusual relationship, one which “some understand better than others,” but notes her friends and family are all accepting.

If a leading expert in the field is to be believed, human-robot marriages will be extremely common by 2050. That’s according to David Levy, who spoke at the Love and Sex with Robots convention in London this week. (No, we’re not making that up. That is a very real thing.)

Levy told attendees, “If you think love and sex with robots is not going to happen in your lifetime, I think you’re wrong. The first human robot marriages will take place around the year 2050 or sooner but not longer.”

A computing professor from the University of London echoed Levy’s stance, saying, “It’s going to be so much easier, so much more convenient to have sex with a robot. You can have exactly what kind of sex you want. That’s going to be the future. That we will have more sex with robots and the next stage is love … we’re already seeing it.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/03/2017 19:59:00 Nigerian ex- beauty queen, Maryam Elisha luckily escaped being burnt alive (Photos)

Nigerian ex- beauty queen, Maryam Elisha luckily escaped being burnt alive (Photos)

Ex-Nigerian beauty queen, Maryam Elisha, has luckily escaped being burnt alive, as her G-wagon went up in flames on the Eko Bridge in Lagos state. Ex-beauty

0 Videos 13/03/2017 21:35:00 11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader

11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed for his honesty and openess as regards his illness - This was the position of the president's personal assistant

0 Videos 07/03/2017 01:53:00 How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs

How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs

Editor’s note: President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t mince words during his visit to Chattam House, London, in February 2015, that he would fight corruption to a

0 Videos 09/03/2017 01:04:00 Pro-Buhari protesters to share N300 million in Anambra, IPOB alleges

Pro-Buhari protesters to share N300 million in Anambra, IPOB alleges

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that some pro-Buhari protesters will share N300 million to march along the streets of Anambra state -

0 Videos 10/03/2017 22:42:00 Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil

0 Videos 13/03/2017 02:03:00 Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss

Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss

- The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on the comptroller general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali to review his directives on custom duty

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 21/07/2016 07:38:00 My Secret Boyfriends

My Secret Boyfriends

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 11/01/2017 06:24:00 Gods Chosen Child 2

Gods Chosen Child 2

0 Movies 10/08/2016 05:25:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 29/07/2016 06:55:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel