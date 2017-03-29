Odd Enough: This woman is determined to marry this robot

Experts believe sex robots could be preferable to humans by 2050.
This is Lilly, and that’s her 3D printed robot, dubbed InMoovator. That robot is Lilly’s fiance of one year and she’s determined to marry it, once human-robot marriage is legal in her native France. “I’m a proud robosexual, we don’t hurt anybody, we’re just happy,” Lilly claimed on her Twitter page, now deleted since this story first broke in news.com.au.
Lilly’s long been attracted to “humanoid robots” over actual people, and confessed to the Australian media outlet that she’s “really and totally happy. Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves.” Her attraction to mechanical machines is indeed sexual, though Lilly wouldn’t reveal if or how sex with InMoovator occurs. Her only two relationships with actual males fizzled because “I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”
Currently, Lilly’s studying to become a roboticist, melding work with pleasure. No word on whether her fiance, whom she build herself with open-source technology from a French company, will join her in the workplace as well as the bedroom.
And, if your brow is seriously furrowed at this point, you’re not alone. Even Lilly acknowledges that this is an unusual relationship, one which “some understand better than others,” but notes her friends and family are all accepting.
If a leading expert in the field is to be believed, human-robot marriages will be extremely common by 2050. That’s according to David Levy, who spoke at the Love and Sex with Robots convention in London this week. (No, we’re not making that up. That is a very real thing.)
Levy told attendees, “If you think love and sex with robots is not going to happen in your lifetime, I think you’re wrong. The first human robot marriages will take place around the year 2050 or sooner but not longer.”
A computing professor from the University of London echoed Levy’s stance, saying, “It’s going to be so much easier, so much more convenient to have sex with a robot. You can have exactly what kind of sex you want. That’s going to be the future. That we will have more sex with robots and the next stage is love … we’re already seeing it.”
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian ex- beauty queen, Maryam Elisha luckily escaped being burnt alive (Photos)
Ex-Nigerian beauty queen, Maryam Elisha, has luckily escaped being burnt alive, as her G-wagon went up in flames on the Eko Bridge in Lagos state. Ex-beauty
11 reasons why Buhari is Nigeria's most trusted leader
- President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed for his honesty and openess as regards his illness - This was the position of the president's personal assistant
How Buhari’s media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs
Editor’s note: President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t mince words during his visit to Chattam House, London, in February 2015, that he would fight corruption to a
Pro-Buhari protesters to share N300 million in Anambra, IPOB alleges
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that some pro-Buhari protesters will share N300 million to march along the streets of Anambra state -
Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola
- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil
Your directive on old vehicles is unrealistic, NLC blasts Custom boss
- The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on the comptroller general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali to review his directives on custom duty
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
My Secret Boyfriends
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>