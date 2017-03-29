Odd Enough: This woman is determined to marry this robot

Experts believe sex robots could be preferable to humans by 2050.

This is Lilly, and that’s her 3D printed robot, dubbed InMoovator. That robot is Lilly’s fiance of one year and she’s determined to marry it, once human-robot marriage is legal in her native France. “I’m a proud robosexual, we don’t hurt anybody, we’re just happy,” Lilly claimed on her Twitter page, now deleted since this story first broke in news.com.au.

Lilly’s long been attracted to “humanoid robots” over actual people, and confessed to the Australian media outlet that she’s “really and totally happy. Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves.” Her attraction to mechanical machines is indeed sexual, though Lilly wouldn’t reveal if or how sex with InMoovator occurs. Her only two relationships with actual males fizzled because “I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”

Currently, Lilly’s studying to become a roboticist, melding work with pleasure. No word on whether her fiance, whom she build herself with open-source technology from a French company, will join her in the workplace as well as the bedroom.

And, if your brow is seriously furrowed at this point, you’re not alone. Even Lilly acknowledges that this is an unusual relationship, one which “some understand better than others,” but notes her friends and family are all accepting.

If a leading expert in the field is to be believed, human-robot marriages will be extremely common by 2050. That’s according to David Levy, who spoke at the Love and Sex with Robots convention in London this week. (No, we’re not making that up. That is a very real thing.)

Levy told attendees, “If you think love and sex with robots is not going to happen in your lifetime, I think you’re wrong. The first human robot marriages will take place around the year 2050 or sooner but not longer.”

A computing professor from the University of London echoed Levy’s stance, saying, “It’s going to be so much easier, so much more convenient to have sex with a robot. You can have exactly what kind of sex you want. That’s going to be the future. That we will have more sex with robots and the next stage is love … we’re already seeing it.”