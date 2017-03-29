Relationship and Sex: Is it ever okay to lie to her?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Relationship and Sex: Is it ever okay to lie to her?

A therapist breaks down what to do in 5 common scenarios

There’s a general consensus that honesty is key to a healthy relationship.

Case in point: The 2015 Way We Are Now survey, which polled 6,000 people in the U.K., found that 70 percent of respondents value it over anything else—including communication, commitment, and even sexual attraction—when it comes to romantic success.

But are there ever times when fibbing might actually be better for your relationship?

“As a therapist, I don’t generally suggest lying to your partner,” says relationship expert Julie de Azevedo Hanks, Ph.D., licensed clinical social worker, director of Wasatch Family Therapy.

“However, I do think there are situations where it is appropriate to lie or leave out details,” she says.

Here are six of the most common things couples tend to lie about in relationships, according to Hanks.

Plus, her take on how important it is to be totally honest in each scenario:

1. Your Finances

“Whether it’s ‘okay to lie’ really depends on the specifics of the situation,” says Hanks.

Lying—or withholding the details—about the fact that you went over budget on a new watch is different than not telling her that you have racked up $50,000 in credit card debt over the past year, she says.

Ask yourself this: How much of an impact is this going to have on my relationship and on my partner’s life? If the answer to that question is “a whole lot,” says Hanks, it’s important to tell the truth.

If you both work and keep your accounts separate, and you each pay for half of the bills, then buying those high-end headphones are more of a personal purchase. “But if you share an account and your agreement is that you will pool your money and you get a significant raise, but don’t disclose that so you can keep putting your old salary amount into your collective funds, that’s really not okay to lie about,” she says.

2. Where You’ve Been

“If you get up and tell your partner that you’re going to work every day when in fact, you’ve been laid off for two months, that lie has the potential to severely damage trust,” says Hanks.

But if she asks why you’re late getting home, and you share that you stopped to visit a sick buddy, but leave out the fact that you stayed a little longer than necessary, that’s okay. “It’s not a trust-breaker,” says Hanks.

If the line seems fuzzy, ask yourself whether she would feel betrayed or deceived by the details you left out. If the answer is yes, you should probably tell the truth.

3. Your Past Relationships

If your partner asks you questions about your past relationship—like where and how you had sex with them, how good she was in bed, or how she compares to your ex in bed—it’s okay to leave out the details and share more generalities, says Hanks.

Ask yourself these questions before you respond: How relevant is this information to my current situation? Will this cause more closeness or distance in my current relationship?

4. Your Attraction to Someone Else

When it comes to being honest with your partner about your attraction to other people, it’s important to ask: What will be gained or lost by sharing this information?

If you think a co-worker is kind of attractive, she says, you probably don’t have to disclose that.“But if you are having intense feelings for a co-worker and it’s impacting your connection with your partner,” she says, “that’s probably a discussion to bring into the relationship—assuming you want to stay in your current relationship.”

5. Parenting Slip-Ups

In general, fibbing when it comes to parenting is a bad idea, but once again, the size and scope of the lie determine just how much of a bad idea it is.

“I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to go against the other parent’s boundaries,” says Hanks. “That said, it’s not the end of the world if you give a kid a cookie on the sly even though she hasn’t finished her veggies, like the other parent requested. If something is an isolated incident, it’s likely not a big deal."

When it comes to ongoing patterns of sabotaging the other parent’s boundaries, though? It’s not okay.

The bottom line: Secrets impact relationships—period, says Hanks. “Even if your partner doesn’t consciously know you’ve lied, you know it, and it will have some sort of effect,” she says. “You may find it more difficult to be vulnerable with your partner, or you may start withholding other information.”

