World Cup Qualifier: Messi-less Argentina slump to Bolivia loss

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

World Cup Qualifier: Messi-less Argentina slump to Bolivia loss

An Argentina side reeling from the shock suspension of captain Lionel Messi crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Bolivia on Tuesday, dealing a fresh blow to their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

Goals from Juan Carlos Arce and Marcelo Martins secured a deserved win for Bolivia, who retain a slender hope of qualification for next year's finals despite remaining second from bottom of the table.

Argentina had been rocked just hours before kick-off after confirmation Messi had been hit with a four-match ban following a ruling from disciplinary chiefs at world governing body FIFA in Zurich.

The Barcelona superstar was stunned after being suspended for four of Argentina's five remaining World Cup qualification matches after being caught swearing at an official in a game against Chile last week.

Messi's suspension left Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza forced to make a hasty reshuffle to his starting line-up, bringing in Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in attack while leaving Manchester City's Sergio Aguero on the bench.

But Argentina, clearly struggling in the thin air of La Paz, which is 3,600 metres (11,800 feet) above sea level, were well beaten at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Bolivia, desperate for three points, tore into Argentina from the opening whistle, spending long periods camped around their opponents area.

Raul Castro created one of the most promising early chances, his low shot on 18 minutes being tipped wide for a corner by diving Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Argentina were content to soak up pressure and look for opportunities on the counter-attack.

The best effort fell to stand-in captain Ever Banega, whose curling shot was parried over the bar by Carlos Lampe.

But Argentina visibly began to tire midway through the first half and Bolivia took the lead when Arce cleverly headed home Pablo Escobar's inviting cross on 31 minutes.

It got worse for Argentina soon afterwards when Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori was stretchered off the field with what looked like a knee injury.

Argentina started the second half slugglishly and were soon 2-0 down when Jorge Flores embarrassed Mateo Musacchio down the left flank before crossing into the area where an unmarked Martins was waiting to bludgeon home.

Argentina, who started the day in third place in the qualifying table, could drop to fifth -- outside the automatic qualifying positions -- if Colombia and Chile win later Tuesday.

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

0 News 28/03/2017 21:57:00 World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

0 Videos 15/03/2017 03:24:00 14-year-old boy who refused to join Boko Haram recounts emotional experience (photo)

Before the accidental bombing that took place in Rann on January 17, there have being reports that militants of the dreaded Boko Haram group take

0 Videos 09/03/2017 22:54:00 MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement

-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses

0 Videos 08/03/2017 04:16:00 Aisha Buhari donates food, other items to 600 nursing mothers

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday, March 8, donated fortified foods and baby kits to 600 nursing mothers in Borno. Buhari, who

0 Videos 07/03/2017 02:27:00 Ahead of Osinbajo's visit bag of rice sells for N8,000 in Lagos (photos)

Ahead of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visit to Lagos state, the price of a bag of rice which was formally pegged at N17,000 now sells

0 Videos 14/03/2017 21:32:00 Boko Haram bomber hits Maiduguri

Sahara Reporters is reporting that there has been at least one explosion in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. According to the report, the explosion was caused

0 Videos 10/03/2017 22:42:00 Fix epileptic power supply or resign NOW! Group tells Fashola

- The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Friday, received an ultimatum to fix the epileptic power supply in Nigeria. - A civil

0 Movies 28/06/2016 07:46:00 College Girls Are Back 3

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 13/06/2016 05:21:00 Lonely In Paradise

The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:18:00 Billionaires Children

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:28:00 My Matrimonial Bed 2

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 29/07/2016 07:07:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3