New Music: Focus Ramon - 'Bad and Fuji' (Bad and Boujee refix)

Focus Ramon formerly known as Tintin creates a brilliant refix of Alternative Hip Hop group Migos' 'Bad and Boujee'.
The mix engineer and producer samples Olamide's 'Pepper dem gang', Falz's 'Weh done sir', 'Wande Coal's 'You bad' and more for this one.
Check it out.
