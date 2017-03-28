Odd Enough: Do women really sync their period cycles when they spend a lot of time together?

Ladies in close proximity all get their periods at once, right? A full 95 percent of women say they believe in such "menstrual synchrony," yet the science is suspect.

Yes, one study found that women living in the same dorm bled in unison, but follow-up studies haven't been able to replicate that result.

"Still, anecdotally, we see this all the time," says Alyssa Dweck, M.D., who points out that women who cohabit often have similar diet, exercise, and sleep behaviors—all of which can affect cycles.

We say: Myth or no, the feelings of sisterhood that come with it are real.