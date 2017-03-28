Odd Enough: Do women really sync their period cycles when they spend a lot of time together?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre.

Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview.

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Odd Enough: Do women really sync their period cycles when they spend a lot of time together?

Ladies in close proximity all get their periods at once, right? A full 95 percent of women say they believe in such "menstrual synchrony," yet the science is suspect.

Yes, one study found that women living in the same dorm bled in unison, but follow-up studies haven't been able to replicate that result. 

"Still, anecdotally, we see this all the time," says Alyssa Dweck, M.D., who points out that women who cohabit often have similar diet, exercise, and sleep behaviors—all of which can affect cycles.

We say: Myth or no, the feelings of sisterhood that come with it are real.

World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble

Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the

World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama

United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video strength training

Fitness guru Sophie Guidolin posts video of her strength training at the gym

More than ten people dead, properties burnt as Hausas and Yorubas clash in Ile-Ife

There is an ongoing fight between the Hausas and Yorubas at Sabo market of Ile-Ife, Osun state. The clash reportedly started when a bus used his

VIDEO: Olajumoke's English diction has improved so well

 Model, Olajumoke stuns in new video as she gets ready for a photoshoot. Her English diction has improved as well.    

How Buhari's media pays N250, 000 to 40 propagandists to comment on blogs

Editor’s note: President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t mince words during his visit to Chattam House, London, in February 2015, that he would fight corruption to a

Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video)

In Zimbabwe Prostitute twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video) It was an amazing sight as commercial sex workers in Zimbabwe bid their late colleague a

Nnamdi Kanu is a mad man and will continue to remain in that zoo in Kuje prison

Editor’s note: Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration due to his agitation for Biafra has made him a cult figure especially among Igbos who also share the same

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

This Suffering Is Too Much

Starring; Mercy Johnson

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

My Matrimonial Bed

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

College Girls Are Back 3

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel