Relationships and Sex: ‘I cheated - Should I tell my partner?’

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Relationships and Sex: ‘I cheated - Should I tell my partner?’

Before you drop a truth bomb, consider this.

So you colored outside the lines of your relationship. Ruh roh. While this doesn't have to mean the end of your bond, you do have to decide whether or not to dish your infidelity dirt to your partner - and that's no easy task.

To help you figure out if you should spill your guts or just let it go, we tapped an expert to guide you every step of the way. Here's what to do:

Fess Up Or Shut Up?

It depends. "If it was a one-time fling, or was years ago, and there's no risk that you'll continue it, there's a strong argument for keeping quiet," says psychiatrist Scott Haltzman, M.D., author of The Secrets of Surviving Infidelity. If, however, it's a repeating pattern, "there's an ongoing problem with the relationship that has to be dealt with."

How To Do It

Make your revelation at home, not in a restaurant or other public place, so your partner can fully express his emotions, says Haltzman.

"Be direct but sensitive - no matter how you phrase it, it's going to hurt."

Your partner is likely to demand a lot of painful details, and Haltzman's general policy is "do ask, do tell. Let him decide what he wants to hear. You need to rebuild trust, which is based on honesty."

Next Steps

One absolute necessity is to end all contact with the other person. Then make your life an open book, says Haltzman.

You might even want to offer your passwords for e-mail and social media as proof of your sincerity.

Fully accounting for your time away is reassuring too ("I'll be having drinks with Sarah, then home").

Saltz also suggests seeing a therapist together.

"Tell him you know it's your fault, and you want to make things stronger between you."

