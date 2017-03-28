The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has described members of the Nigerian Senate as the most unserious in the country's history

Sagay said this in an interview with Punch Newspaper when speaking on the senate’s decision to withhold INEC RECs confirmation after submission by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sagay also said that the Senate was filled with people of questionable character, who put their personal interest ahead of that of the nation.

“What this action means is that the Senate is being occupied by the most unserious set of Nigerians in history. Nigeria is currently at its lowest level because we have people who have no sense of responsibility, who have no feeling and are there for just vanity and are ready to bring down the country in order to feel important, it is the worst case of abuse ever. Let them do what they want, they will regret it.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also described the Senate's call on Buhari to sack Magu in two weeks, as childish and irresponsible.

He said, “That action is childish and irresponsible. Do they think Buhari is a man that can easily be threatened? My God! How can people of such character occupy the highest legislative office in the country? Nigeria is finished. It is a great mistake and they will regret it.”

Continuing, he said: “Where the Senate is required to approve a person for a particular position and they refuse to do it, the person could continue to act depending on the nature of the appointment.

“However, if the nominee is coming from another sector, just like in the case of the RECs, it means they cannot act. However, people below that rank in INEC can continue to act as RECs all over the country as it has been done.”

When asked what appropriate action Buhari could take, Sagay explained that Buhari could continue to appoint people in acting capacity where necessary.

He stressed further that Buhari would not be cowed by the Senate’s action which he described as an affront to the Presidency.