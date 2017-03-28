Inspector K: Are we finally ready for a detective series?

Yesterday, Tuesday, March 27, 2017, the trailer for 'Inspector K' came on YouTube.

Trailers are normally deceptive but the Inspector K trailer has many people crossing their fingers. The trailer received a lot of positive feedback. Finally, it seems Red TV is about to have its first hit show. Let's not get into that. Let's leave that for another day.

K-10 (Koye Kekere-Ekun) who plays the titular role of Inspector K is no stranger to the Instagram comedy community. He might not have recently gotten $1m recently, but he has a strong following online.

His deadpan delivery, accent, and unique humour have gotten him fans who were tired of the same old Nigerian comedians on Instagram. Inspector K is not his first stab at a show. In 2015, he was the funny music analyst in the Spinlet backed show 'Lyrically Speaking'. The show had its moments but it did not last long.

Now K-10 is back with a show that looks promising. Comedy is a popular TV and film genre in Nigeria. The detective genre, however, hasn't gotten a lot of love. The only detective series I remember that was on TV was '3rd Eye' starring Olu Jacobs and that was a very long time ago. 'Inspector Bediako' also comes into mind but that was a Ghanaian TV series that was imported into our homes.

'Inspector K and The Unfortunate Disco' is a new stab at an often overlooked genre. Hopefully, this series helps crime, murder and investigation series in the country pick up. Not everything should be comedy and romance. We want to watch something else. We want variety. Of course, Inspector K is a comedy but hey it is not totally a comedy. We will take our victories no matter how small.