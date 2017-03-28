New Music: Jesse Jagz - 'Midnight vibes' ft AO

Jesse Jagz of Jagz Nation drops a new record on his listeners - a mid-tempo groovy R&B type of joint titled 'Midnight vibes' featuring rapper AO.
Jesse is expected to be out with his "Odysseus" album this year, and also a planned joint project dubbed as The JV album with Vector tha viper.
Enjoy Jesse Jagz on this.
