Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the battle for places at the 2018 World Cup.
Sanchez opened the scoring with a magnificent curling free-kick after only four minutes to give Chile the lead against bottom team Venezuela.
The forward was involved in the build-up for Chile's second goal for Esteban Paredes moments later as the hosts went 2-0 up after only seven minutes.
Sanchez provided a headed cross to present Paredes with a goal-line header for Chile's third goal on 22 minutes to leave Venezuela staring at a heavy defeat.
The Venezuelans however rallied bravely in the second half and pulled a goal back from a Salomon Rondon header in the 62nd minute.
They then appeared to have made it 3-2 in the 71st minute when Tomas Rincon's long-range shot hit the underside of the crossbar and appeared to have crossed the line.
The goal was not given though and Chile retained their two-goal cushion.
Sanchez then had the chance to snuff out Venezuela's resistance but saw his penalty saved by teenage goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez in the 76th minute.
Chile's win lifted the Copa America champions into the automatic qualifying standings with 23 points from 14 games.
Argentina, who were beaten 2-0 by Bolivia earlier Tuesday, are now down in fifth place with 22 points from 14 games.
The first four finishers in the 10-team competition qualify automatically for next year's finals in Russia. The fifth placed team enters a playoff against an Asia side.
Related Articles
World Cup Qualifier: Brazil book place in Russia, Argentina tumble
Brazil became the first team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after beating Paraguay to clinch an eighth consecutive victory as Argentina's campaign
World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the
World Cup Qualifier: US held to 1-1 draw by Panama
United States coach Bruce Arena accused Panama of targeting teenage star Christian Pulisic after a rugged CONCACAF World Cup qualifying battle ended in a 1-1
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian lives endangered as firearms, fake tyres flood the nation (Photo)
In recent times, reports of the successful passage of contraband or substandard goods through the boarders into the country, calls for concern. Nigerian lives endangered as
Tension in Anambra as IPOB moves against Governor Obiano
- IPOB reminds Governor Obiano that his success in the 2013 governorship election was made possible because of the position IPOB took against the APC
Amnesty International releases statement on inquiry into Nigerian army human right violation
Amnesty International releases a statement commending the military's decision to probe the Nigerian army accused of human rights abuse and extra-judicial killings. In a statement released
MASSOB expresses displeasure over Apo six judgement
-MASSOB says the Apo judgement reminds families of the gruesome murder of their loved ones whose death has been mourned and forgotten years ago - Expresses
Can a woman ever become Nigeria's president (video)
A large group of women were out to march in Lagos on International Women Day (IWD) and NAIJ.com reporter took the opportunity to question some
It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men – Amina Mohammed
- It will take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men says the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed - The deputy UN
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
Holy Drunkard 2
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Poisonous Love
Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>