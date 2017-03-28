World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

World Cup Qualifier: Sanchez stars as Chile down Venezuela

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez powered Chile to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as the South American champions edged ahead of Argentina in the battle for places at the 2018 World Cup.

Sanchez opened the scoring with a magnificent curling free-kick after only four minutes to give Chile the lead against bottom team Venezuela.

The forward was involved in the build-up for Chile's second goal for Esteban Paredes moments later as the hosts went 2-0 up after only seven minutes.

Sanchez provided a headed cross to present Paredes with a goal-line header for Chile's third goal on 22 minutes to leave Venezuela staring at a heavy defeat.

The Venezuelans however rallied bravely in the second half and pulled a goal back from a Salomon Rondon header in the 62nd minute.

They then appeared to have made it 3-2 in the 71st minute when Tomas Rincon's long-range shot hit the underside of the crossbar and appeared to have crossed the line.

The goal was not given though and Chile retained their two-goal cushion.

Sanchez then had the chance to snuff out Venezuela's resistance but saw his penalty saved by teenage goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez in the 76th minute.

Chile's win lifted the Copa America champions into the automatic qualifying standings with 23 points from 14 games.

Argentina, who were beaten 2-0 by Bolivia earlier Tuesday, are now down in fifth place with 22 points from 14 games.

The first four finishers in the 10-team competition qualify automatically for next year's finals in Russia. The fifth placed team enters a playoff against an Asia side.

