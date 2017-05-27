Lagos LG poll: Sheriff-led faction says PDP will excel

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

News

Lagos LG poll: Sheriff-led faction says PDP will excel

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Mr Segun Adewale, has expressed confidence that the party will do well in July 22 council poll.

Adewale of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led PDP, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He acknowledged that internal problems within the party had caused some setbacks, but said the party would rise above its challenges for a strong showing.

“The PDP is a strong party in the state. Agreed there are some problems here and there caused by some people for their personal interests, but the party will overcome all that and do well at the poll,” he said.

Adewale said he had made overtures to the faction led by Moshood Salvador on the need to have a united party but that his efforts were not appreciated.

He said the disagreement would not deter his faction from preparing well for the poll even as he said the door of peace was still open to the Salvador camp.

Adewale said his faction conducted its primary in all the 20 local government area and 37 local council development areas on Friday and that it was largely peaceful.

“We had our primary election on Friday and I can tell you that it was largely peaceful and successful.

“Apart from Agege, Ikeja and Amuwo where we recorded some problems, the primaries went well and candidates emerged for the chairmanship and councillorship seats.

“The successful conduct of our primary is a reflection of our determination and resolve to do well at the poll despite the odds.” he said.

Adewale condemned the alleged holding of primary by some groups under the name of PDP, saying it was illegal.

He said he was the authentic chairman of the state based on the Appeal Court judgement affirming Sherrif as national chairman, adding that any other primary outside his own was illegal.

“I am the authentic Chairman of PDP in Lagos. If any group is holding any primary in the state under the name of the party, it is null and void as it is illegal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Salvador faction of Sen Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee has directed its aspirants to seek any other political platform apart from the PDP to contest the forthcoming poll.

The Publicity Secretary of the faction, Mr Taofik Gani, told NAN that the faction took the decision as reconciliation with Adewale faction was not yielding results.

“Yes, we have directed our aspirants to seek any political parties of their choice for the election.

“They are using parties temporarily for the election pending the resolution of Makarfi /Sheriff at the Supreme Court,” Gani said.

Gani, however, said the faction would monitor and guide their aspirants while they contest on the platform of different political parties.

LASIEC has fixed July 22 as date of the council poll and July 29 for run-off.

