Nigerian Singer, D’banj Welcomes Baby Boy

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has welcomed his first child.

D’banj is married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

They tied the know in a secret ceremony in July 2016, which took place in Lagos and Abuja.

The 37-year-old musician and entrepreneur confirmed the arrival of the baby on his instagram page.

“#KingDonCome The christening [email protected] , he wrote.