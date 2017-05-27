Nigerian Singer, D’banj Welcomes Baby Boy

D’banj is married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow.
They tied the know in a secret ceremony in July 2016, which took place in Lagos and Abuja.
The 37-year-old musician and entrepreneur confirmed the arrival of the baby on his instagram page.
“#KingDonCome The christening [email protected], he wrote.
