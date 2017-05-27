Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

26 payment options for DSTV

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Burundi Govt Orders Boyfriends to Marry Their Girlfriends Before End of The Year

The Burundi government has ordered all unmarried couples until the end of the year to legalise their relationships.

The government gave the order on Friday follows the launch of a campaign this month by President Pierre Nkurunziza “to moralise society” in the tiny nation which for two years has been in the grip of sometimes violent political upheaval.

Interior ministry spokesman Terence Ntahiraja said the country was facing a population explosion which he blamed on “illegal marriages”, polygamy, bigamy and “hundreds of schoolgirls getting pregnant”.

He said church and state-sanctioned weddings were the solution and were a patriotic duty.

Nkurunziza said Burundians should show their love for each other — and their country — by getting married.

The government has since been pressuring unwed couples across the country to tie the knot.

The governor of the southeastern province of Rutana has ordered that “persons living in common-law unions” should be put on a special list by June 22, while the governor of the northwestern Bubanza province has demanded unspecified “sanctions” against aisle-dodgers.

Pierre, a 27-year-old farmer living with his partner in Ngozi, in the north, said local officials had threatened him with a 50,000 Burundian franc ($25/22 euro) fine and said any child born out of wedlock would not be eligible for free education and medical costs.

Pierre said he had not married because he could not afford the bride price demanded by his girlfriend’s family.

“She told me she was pregnant. As I am poor, we decided to come together to raise our child,” he said. “We thought we would legalise our union as soon as we could afford it.”

That was five years ago and the couple is now onto their third child.

To enact the president’s orders, officials have begun organising mass weddings, something one civil society activist opposed as “a violation of human rights because the state has no right to attack two adults who have decided to live together without being married.”

The activist said the forced marriages were part of a “religious crusade” led by Nkurunziza and his wife, both fervent, born-again evangelical Christians.

Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

