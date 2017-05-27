Fani Kayode Slams Osinbajo Over 'Police Raid' on Ekweremadu's House

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday night said the police have “absolutely nothing” to do with the raid and no agency has claimed responsibility for the raid.
In a statement, Mr. Fani-Kayode condemned the development.
“As each day goes by more and more people have come to accept the fact that the Buhari administration is a government of fascists,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said. “They are led and guided by dark and sinister forces whose sole agenda is to divide our people and destroy our country.”
“You illegally and indefinitely lock up Sambo Dasuki, El Zak Zaky, Ifeanyi Uba and countless others and you criminalise them before the world.
“Worse still you refuse to bring them before the courts of law or to give their lawyers full and free access to them,” the former minister added.
Mr. Fani-Kayode said while Mr. Buhari’s “dictatorial” tendencies could be understood due to his military dictatorship background, it was unfortunate that Mr. Osinbajo would allow acts of impunity to manifest while he is in charge.
“He is an erudite lawyer and a gentleman of good stock and noble blood and he really should know better,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said of the acting president.
He said opposition elements like himself would not succumb to persecution, calling on Nigerians to legally push back against alleged tyrannical actions of government.
“This is shameful and shocking. Raiding the homes of our friends and leaders like Ekweremadu and harrasing their children will not deter, stop or silence those of us that are in the opposition. It will only harden our hearts and strengthen our resolve.
“It is about time that Nigerians woke up and stood up to their madness and tyranny.
“We must employ all lawful means to resist them and expose them for what they are. Not only are they incompetent but they are also sadistic and wicked.
“Nowhere in the world do citizens sit by idly and say nothing when their rights are being violated in this way,” he said.
Related Articles
Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal
Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge
Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders
Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Blood Betrayal
STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Who Do I Love
Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made
Go Slow 2
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
Girls At War Season 2
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Post Your Comment below: >>