65-year-old Muhammed Yuguda wanted by police for killing 27 people in Niger state (Photo)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

65-year-old Muhammed Yuguda wanted by police for killing 27 people in Niger state (Photo)

- 65-year-old, Muhammed Yuguda, declared wanted by police in Niger state

- Yuguda allegedly masterminded the killing of 27 persons in Mokwa Local government, Niger state

- Anyone with information on Yuguda should reach out to the police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Niger state command has declared a 65-year-old man, Alhaji Muhammad Yuguda wanted for allegedly killing 27 people in Niger state.

Yuguda is of the Fulani tribe from Nawuro village, Agaie LGA.

NAIJ.com gathered that the suspect is allegedly behind the brutal attack on Epogi village, Mokwa LGA of Niger State that cost the lives of 27 people on May 13, 2017.

The Public Relation Officer of Niger state Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana urged the public to reach out to the police if they have any information about the suspect.

READ ALSO: Lagos NYSC camp allegedly forced corp members to sleep outside due to overcrowding

Muhammed Yuguda

Muhammed Yuguda

Elkana said: "Members of the public with useful information on his where about should contact the Command on the following GSM numbers: 08081777498, 07031964389 or contact the nearest Police Station."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Niger state government has called on the Inspector General Police Alhaji Ibrahim Idris to deploy marine police divisions to the communities at the riverbanks in the state.

The call was made in a statement signed by Jonathan Vatsa, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

The statement was released on Friday, May 18, and made available to media in Minna.

Vatsa said the measure would prevent further attacks on affected communities in Mokwa, Muye, Kacha and Agaie local government areas.

Watch NAIJ.com documentary on the survivors of Southern Kaduna ethno-religious crisis:

[embedded content]

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 27/05/2017 03:37:00 Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge

0 News 27/05/2017 03:38:00 Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Advertisement!

0 News 27/05/2017 03:39:00 Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:57:00 Love Me Please

Love Me Please

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:20:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:11:00 Girls At War Season 2

Girls At War Season 2

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:55:00 Crying Without Tears

Crying Without Tears

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 11/01/2017 06:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:53:00 Who Do I Love

Who Do I Love

Chantel is confused about who truly loves her between Rick, her rich boyfriend in the United States and David, a lowly house painter. This made