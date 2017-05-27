Disabled man breaks into security barricade of Nigerian politician to take a photo with him (photos)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Disabled man breaks into security barricade of Nigerian politician to take a photo with him (photos)

- An unidentified disabled man has defied all odds to meet a Nigerian politician he admires

- The disabled man was reported to have broken through a tight security to get to Governor Samuel Ortom

- His efforts were not in vain as Ortom acknowledged him and took some photos with him

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has been left with love and sympathy for a disabled man who defied all odds to meet him.

NAIJ.com gathered that the unidentified disabled man broke through a tight security to meet with the governor who was at the flag off campaign of the Benue state local government election in Gboko area of the state.

The event which took place on Friday, May 26, saw thousands of crowd.

Governor Otom

Disabled man gets VIP treatment from Governor Ortom during campaign in Benue state

READ ALSO: Aregbesola's HUGE birthday cake unveiled in Osun state (photos)

According to Facebook user, Pat Hyua, who posted the message with photos on his page, the disabled man could be heard chanting ‘gomna wam, gomna wam’ which means 'my governor' as he ran towards the governor.

Governor Otom

Disabled man meets Governor Otom during campaign in Benue state

Hyua expressed that the governor who was so moved by the man’s action asked his security men to let the man take a photo with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Get all the latest gossips on NAIJ Gossip App

Governor Otom

Disabled man dancing after meeting Governor Otom

Read post below:

Wow! No matter where you are if you are determined to get what you want you would surely be rewarded.

Meanwhile, people with disabilities in Nigerian challenge the federal government

[embedded content]

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 27/05/2017 03:37:00 Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge

0 News 27/05/2017 03:38:00 Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Advertisement!

0 News 27/05/2017 03:39:00 Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 02/09/2016 06:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:15:00 In Bed With My Sister 2

In Bed With My Sister 2

Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to

0 Movies 23/02/2017 04:37:00 Blood Betrayal 2

Blood Betrayal 2

STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 11/01/2017 06:30:00 Gods Chosen Child

Gods Chosen Child