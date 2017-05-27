Confusion as top IPOB member allegedly joins Boko Haram

- IPOB leadership says one of its former members has formed a terrorist group in Texas, US

- The IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, tells authorities in the US to beware of Clifford Iroanya, its former member

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the United States of America has disowned one of its members for allegedly joining terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The IPOB America chief mobilization officer, Candy Stallworth, in post of Facebook on Friday, May 26, alerted President Donald Trump that Clifford Iroanya, its former member, has allegedly formed a terrorist group in the United States called soldiers of justice in Texas.

The IPOB America chief mobilization officer told the authorities in the US that Clifford Iroanya was now part of Boko Haram and that they should beware of him.

See Candy Stallworth's post below:

Meanwhile, reports has emerged that the IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu may have been invited to White House, the American seat of power in Washington DC.

That bit of information was made available by a Facebook user called Candy Stallworth, who claimed to be the Mobilization officer of the pro-Biafra group in the United States of America.

In a chat with NAIJ.com correspondent, Stallworth revealed more about the alleged White House invitation, which was purportedly sent to the group by US congressman Matt Gaetz, a former Florida lawmaker.

According to her, the pro-Biafra movement in the US, led by one Godson Eruchalu, has grown very strong such that its cries could be heard by that country’s government officials, hence the White House invitation.

