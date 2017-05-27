13 things you probably didn’t know about Pablo Zabaleta

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

13 things you probably didn’t know about Pablo Zabaleta

•Pablo Zabaleta’s birthplace of Arrecifes is famous for also being the home town of Formula 1 drivers Jose Froilan Gonzalez and Norberto Fontana and the Di Palma motor racing dynasty and is known as Argentina’s ‘Capital of Motorsports’.

Zabaleta

•Pablo Zabaleta began his career with Club Atletico San Lorenzo de Almagro at the age of 12 as a midfielder.

•After making 79 appearances and scoring eight goals, Pablo Zabaleta moved to Spanish club RCD Espanyol, where he won the Copa del Rey alongside fellow Argentinian Maurico Pochettino.

•Pablo Zabaleta captained a squad including future national team stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Fernando Gago to the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship title.

•Pablo Zabaleta has appeared at three different major tournaments for Argentina – the Olympic Games, Copa America and FIFA World Cup.

•Argentina’s star-studded 2008 Olympic Gold medal-winning squad included Pablo Zabaleta, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Juan Roman Riquelme, Angel Di Maria and former West Ham United midfielder Javier Mascherano.

•June 2011 saw Pablo Zabaleta captain Argentina for the first time in a 3-1 victory over Nigeria at the unlikely venue of the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh!

•In May 2012, Pablo Zabaleta opened the scoring in Manchester City’s unforgettable 3-2 final-day victory over Queens Park Rangers that secured their maiden Premier League titles.

•Pablo Zabaleta enjoyed a double personal success at the end of the 2012/13 season, being named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and Manchester City’s Player of the Year.

•Pablo Zabaleta has made more Premier League appearances, 230, than any other Argentinian player.

•The 32-year-old has enjoyed the winning feeling in 134 of those matches, and tasted defeat in just 51.

•In 230 Premier League appearances, Pablo Zabaleta has conceded just 209 goals, scored nine himself and kept 72 clean sheets.

•Pablo Zabaleta played against West Ham United 12 times during his Manchester City career, winning nine, drawing one and losing two.\

Source: WHUFC

0 News 27/05/2017 03:37:00 Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge

0 News 27/05/2017 03:38:00 Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Advertisement!

0 News 27/05/2017 03:39:00 Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:11:00 Girls At War Season 2

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 24/08/2016 08:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:38:00 Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 12/01/2017 05:57:00 Go Slow

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 11/01/2017 06:30:00 Gods Chosen Child

