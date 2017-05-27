Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army's abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Sometimes it's Very disgusting, and they'll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She's reminding every one of us that she's as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Football enthusiasts happy with Super Eagles/Corsica match

Some football enthusiasts on Saturday said that much meaning should not be read to the Super Eagles 1-1 draw against Corsica in an international friendly match.

The enthusiasts said this n Lagos that the match was a test run to evaluate the team ahead of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa on June 10.

Bright Omokaro, a former Super Eagles player, stated that the outcome of the match was not bad, adding that it would help to prepare the team ahead of the qualifiers.

“Friendly matches are good and I believe this is what our team need to be ready for the task ahead.

“There should be more improvement in the next friendly match against Togo,” he said.

Nduka Ugbade, an ex-international, said that the friendlies would help to create a better understanding among the players.

“We have played Corsica and we are playing Togo. This will help the players to have a better understanding of themselves on the pitch.

“The technical crew should also do the needful and work on the lapses in the team,” he said.

Also, Francis Uzor, a grassroots football coach in Ajegunle, advised the Gernot Rohr led technical crew to assemble a formidable team ahead of the Nations Cup qualifiers with the friendlies.

“The aim of the friendlies is to prepare us against South Africa, so I expect Rohr to select the best players from the two matches,” he said.

Nigeria will play against Togo on June 1 in another international friendly match in France.

