Social media exposure to children is evil – Cleric

Breaking News

Latest News

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Social media exposure to children is evil – Cleric

Pastor Doyin Jacob of Anointing of Christ Church, Osere, Ilorin, has condemned exposure of children to social media, saying it can corrupt and distract them from their studies.

Jacob, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Ilorin on Saturday, described children overexposure to social media as evil.

According to him, children practice what they see on social media which could influence them negatively and ruin their future.

“The nude pictures they downloaded on YouTube will change their thinking since children like to practice or act what they see,” he said.

The cleric described social media as an avenue where children learn foul languages that they use in their dealing with peers and elders not minding the implication.

According to him, what children see last longer in their brain than what they read.

“The bad pictures, images, and video they viewed will ever be fresh in their minds and they may be tempted to practice same.

“Children of today spent longer time browsing and downloading music, films, porn and as well visit sites that contain amorous images and languages.

“Exposing children to social media is like exposing them to wayward life.

“Reading culture is fading away gradually among children, since the era of social media. They now concentrate more on knowing things on a mobile phone than their book,” said the pastor.

Jacob called on parents and guardians to discourage their children and wards from accessing social media and concentrate on their studies until they reach a certain age.

The pastor urged parents to keep an eye on their children to monitor their use of mobile phone and if need be censor the sites they visit.

He said that parents should stop displaying ‘I don’t care attitude’ to their children.

“They are getting too much addicted to social media and that signals danger in the nearest future to the present generation,” he warned. (NAN)

