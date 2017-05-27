Osinbajo attends G7 Summit in Italy

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday joined some world leaders for the G7 Summit holding in Italy.

Osinbajo who left the country in the early hours of Saturday is expected back later in the day.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, confirmed Osinbajo’s trip on his Twitter handle.

Akande said the Acting President attended the summit based on an invitation extended to him.

“Acting President Osinbajo invited to ongoing G7 summit in Italy to represent Nigeria, leaves this morning and is expected back later in the evening today,” Osinbajo’s spokesman wrote.

G7 member states are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

Guests invited include Hailemariam Desailegn of Ethiopia, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Beji Essebsi of Tunisia and Osinbajo.

The 43rd G7 summit is the first summit for British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, and U.S. President Donald Trump.