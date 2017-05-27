BREAKING: Ibori, Oshiomhole, Dangote storm Patricia Anenih funeral service

The funeral service of the late wife of a former Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Chairman, Dame Patricia Anenih, has begun at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Mission road, Uromi, Edo State.
The late Patricia died on April 16, 2017, in London at the age of 76.
She is survived by the husband, Chief Tony Anenih, several children, including the late Eugene who passed on in May, and grandchildren.
Among the dignitaries present at the service on Saturday were former President Goodluck Jonathan; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; and his Gombe State counterpart, Ibrahim Dankwambo.
Also at the funeral Mass were the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole; a former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; and his predecessor, Chief James Ibori.
Others include serving members of the National Assembly from Edo, former ministers, top government functionaries, and chieftains from the PDP and the All Progressives Congress.
Among the NASS members present were the senator representing Edo Central where the PDP national leader comes from, Mr. Clifford Ordia, and that of Edo South, Mr. Matthew Uroghide.
The event also attracted captains of industry, like the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chief Gabriel Igbinedion; and Capt. Hosa Okunbor.
