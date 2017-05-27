Nigeria is negotiable, says ex-Imo gov, Ohakim

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Nigeria is negotiable, says ex-Imo gov, Ohakim

CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA

A former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, says that one major problem Nigeria was facing was the current political structure which concentrated power and responsibilities at the centre.

The ex-governor who stated that the current political structure was not what the founding fathers negotiated at independence in 1960, asserted that the over-concentration of power at the center generates friction among the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, unleashes extreme competition for power and breeds more suspicion and distrust among the people.

Ohakim’s views were contained in a statement he personally issued in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Saturday at the end of the first Chinua Achebe international conference held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The former Governor who delivered the keynote address and spoke on the topic, “The Igbo and the leadership question : The Achebe example”, stated that the current political structure promotes things that divide the country than unite it.

“Unitary Government, as being practiced in Nigeria today no longer works for anybody. The evidence is that virtually everything federal has failed or collapsed. Some less informed people still hold the notion that Nigeria is non-negotiable. The truth is that everything is negotiable and nothing is impossible “part of the statement read.

Ohakim said that the Igbo were the worst hit by the parlous state of the country’s economy, apparently because the region has the highest number of unemployed youths.

He posited that the Igbo produces the highest number of graduates of tertiary institutions, still the five South East States have the lowest capacity to absorb the teeming unemployed youth because the zone was economically disadvantaged.

Ohakim alleged that the Igbo were hugely marginalized, adding that the federal had continued to play politics with the second Niger bridge.

“The federal government had created a national intervention project in 2006 under President Obasanjo to restore peace and promote a sense of belonging in the country. This gave rise to the N400 billion East – West road project, the N600 billion Kano-Maiduguri road project and the N200 billion Lokoja – Abaji – Abuja road project and N150 billion Ibadan – Ogbomosho – Oshogbo road.

But curiously, the South East was left out. When we demanded an explanation, we were promised the second Niger bridge but alas, this project is being pushed to a public-private partnership arrangement with a tolling scheme to recoup the cost of the project. Is this a fair deal for Ndigbo?. We must continue to ask for our own share of the 2006 National intervention fund “Ohakim said.

He, therefore, advised the federal government to negotiate with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being prosecuted for agitating for a secession from the country.

