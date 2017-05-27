Ramadan: Osinbajo felicitates with Muslims

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the period of Ramadan for reflection on national challenges and join forces with the Buhari administration to overcome them.

He gave the advice in his message to felicitate with the Muslim community in Nigeria as they join other faithful across the world to commence Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer.

The Acting President implored Muslims to seek maximum benefits from the Ramadan period by replicating the teachings of the Holy Prophet in all their engagements, both private and public.

He urged Muslims to use the Ramadan to renew their commitments to the virtues of love and peace taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad, and also works towards achieving them.

He noted that the period was one for spiritual perseverance, temperance, introspection, and retrospection with the Almighty Allah.

The Acting President called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation in general.

Osinbajo, while wishing the Muslim faithful blessed Ramadan, urged them to also remember the less privileged in the society during the special period.

Muslims commenced fasting on Saturday following Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar’s III, declaration of May 27, as 1st Ramadan, 1438 AH, signifying the commencement of the annual long-month fast by Muslims.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that Abubakar announced the sighting of the new moon in Sokoto, on Friday, in a broadcast.

Abubakar said that the new moon was sighted in various states of the country including Kebbi, Lagos, Adamawa, Bauchi, Delta, Cross River and Benue.

The Sultan stated that the reports of the sighting of the new moon were received from Muslim leaders and organizations across the nation.

Abubakar further said that the reports were duly verified and authenticated by the National Moon Sighting Committee.

He said that the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan also signified the end of Sha’aban, 1438AH.

The Sultan, therefore, called on the Muslim Ummah to commence fasting accordingly.

Abubakar implored the Muslim Ummah to devote themselves fully to worship throughout the Holy month.

” We should also pray fervently for the blessings of Allah for President Muhammadu Buhari and others in leadership positions in Nigeria.

”This is to enable them to succeed in steering the affairs of our dear country, as well as the sustenance of peace and stability in Nigeria and the world,” he urged.

He further called on Nigerians to continue to live peacefully with one another, irrespective of religious and tribal differences.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the month in which the Quran was revealed.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. (NAN)

