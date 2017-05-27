Corpers forced to sleep outside as Lagos camp becomes overcrowded

Disturbing pictures have emerged on the social media of National Youth Service Corps members in Lagos who have been forced to sleep outside because the camp has become overcrowded. A Facebook user by the name Aniebet Anie Udo who posted some of the pictures said they were chased out by soldiers from the registration hall which made them resort to sleeping on the floor. See photos:

About the Author: Ada McPepple

