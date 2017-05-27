Africa Day: These three African inventions highlight our immense potential

Yesterday was Africa Day, a day set aside to celebrate the motherland, its people and its accomplishments, despite its many problems.

In honor of this day and all it represents, here are three innovative inventions that aren’t just changing lives here in Africa, but potentially across the globe as well.

Kusini Water: South African entrepreneur Murendeni Mafumo created the Kusini Water purification system. It is a low-cost water purification system that uses a membrane which takes rain or ground water and cleans it using osmosis to make it suitable for consumption. The system uses an unconventional material in Macadamia nuts which are used for the activated carbon filter that removes smells and bad tastes from the water before it is pushed to the membrane. It is currently being prototyped further in pilot programmes which includes coffee shops, a shopping mall and a low cost desalination plant in Namibia.

ALSO READ: How implicit bias is stopping Nigerian entrepreneurs from raising foreign investment

play DRC's Humaoid Traffic robot (htxt)

Humanoid robots in DRC: Like in many African cities, traffic is a major problem in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. IN 2014, inventor and engineer Isaie Thérèse launched 8-foot tall humanoid robots to help ease the congestion. Thérèse who is also the founder of a women’s technology cooperative, built the robots with the help of local engineers. Four cameras in the robots help them monitor traffic and record data on offenders for a better traffic situation.

play Cardio Pad medical tablet (htxt)

Cardio Pad medical tablet in Cameroon: IT engineer Arthur Zang created the Cardio Pad tablet to help healthcare worker in rural areas of Cameroon send results of cardiac tests (using a mobile connection) to doctors in nearby cities where most of the countries doctors live. The tablet looks very much like any other tablet and is made up of four wireless electrodes and a sensor that is attached to a patient and the signals are transmitted via Bluetooth to the Cardio Pad. A digitised electrocardiogram (ECG) reading of the patient’s heart function is then transferred to a national data center. When the ECG is received, a cardiologist makes a diagnosis and sends pertinent information back to the health centre, along with prescription details.

Africa is oft-denigrated by Western media — most times needlessly. But African’s are resilient. Nobody makes their way through stuff like we do and that is why we believe and remain steadfast for an eventual triumph. All hail the motherland.