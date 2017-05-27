Tech: The tech industry is dominated by 5 big companies — here’s how each makes its money

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Tech: The tech industry is dominated by 5 big companies — here’s how each makes its money

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6743146&type=article&ctxId=3785&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=The+tech+industry+is+dominated+by+5+big+companies+%E2%80%94+here%E2%80%99s+how+each+makes+its+money&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Ftech-the-tech-industry-is-dominated-by-5-big-companies-here-s-how-each-makes-its-money-id6743146.html'); }} /* ]]> */

aMore and more, everything crucial about the present and future of consumer tech runs through at least one of five companies: Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Smartphones, laptops, app distribution, voice assistants and AI, streaming music and video, cloud computing, online shopping, advertising — whatever it is, chances are it runs through the oligopoly in some way. The list of startups that have bought by the big five, meanwhile, is almost too long to count.

Each of the five make great products, to be clear, but it’s hard to deny that they control how tech money flows.

How each of those companies make their revenues, though, varies wildly. As this recent chart from Visual Capitalist shows, each of the big five hold their empires on the back of different industries. Google's parent company Alphabet, for all the dabbling it does, is an online advertising company first and foremost. Facebook is, too. Apple is a hardware company through and through, while everything about Amazon flows from its e-commerce business.

Though it’s still the dominant player in PCs, Microsoft stands out as the only tech giant with diversified sources of revenue. It has Windows, of course, but with the PC market in decline, it’s also getting significant gains from Office, the Azure cloud business, Xbox, ads, and various other businesses.

nullplay

null

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider/Visual Capitalist)
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6743146&type=article&ctxId=3785&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=The+tech+industry+is+dominated+by+5+big+companies+%E2%80%94+here%E2%80%99s+how+each+makes+its+money&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Ftech-the-tech-industry-is-dominated-by-5-big-companies-here-s-how-each-makes-its-money-id6743146.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 27/05/2017 03:37:00 Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge

0 News 27/05/2017 03:38:00 Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Photos/Video: Osinbajo visits Garki market in Abuja, meets and interacts with traders

Advertisement!

0 News 27/05/2017 03:39:00 Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders

Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:36:00 Heart Of Giving

Heart Of Giving

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:48:00 Under My Roof 2

Under My Roof 2

Starring; Angela Okorie    

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 26/01/2017 04:59:00 The Checkmate Season 2

The Checkmate Season 2

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 24/08/2016 07:43:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 12/01/2017 06:09:00 Go Slow 2

Go Slow 2

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while