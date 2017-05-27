Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army's abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Politics: The UK threat level has been reduced from 'critical' to 'severe'

Politics The UK threat level has been reduced from 'critical' to 'severe'

  Published:

22 people died and 120 were injured in the Manchester bombing on Monday.

Theresa May.play

Theresa May.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images)
LONDON — The UK threat level has been reduced from "critical to "severe."

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena terror attack that left 22 dead and 120 injured it had been raised to "critical" — meaning another attack was expected imminently.

Police have since made 13 arrests as part of their ongoing investigation, and 11 people remain in custody. Two have been released without charge.

When the threat level was raised, the military was deployed to key locations, including the Houses of Parliament. They will remain there until the end of the long bank holiday weekend.

Prime Minister Theresa May said, via The Guardian: "A significant amount of police activity has taken place of the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody. In light of these developments, JTAC - the joint terrorism analysis centre - has taken the decision to reduce the level from critical to severe."

A bomb disposal vehicle was called to an address in Manchester under investigation on Saturday morning, and residents in the area were evacuated.

This story is developing ...

