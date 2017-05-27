Politics: Evacuation in Moss Side, Manchester as anti-terror investigation continues

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Politics: Evacuation in Moss Side, Manchester as anti-terror investigation continues

LONDON — Security at major public events across the country on Saturday has been ramped up after Monday's terror attack in Manchester that left 22 dead.

Thirteen people have now been arrested in connection to the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Two were released without charge, with a further 11 remaining in custody.

On Friday evening, Police arrested a 44-year-old man after storming a bus in Rusholme, about two miles south of the city centre. Passengers told Manchester Evening News that at least six officers boarded the bus and told everyone to leave.

"I saw plain-clothed policemen, uniformed and some in face masks with machine guns," an eyewitness told the publication.

Further addresses were being searched on Saturday morning in Manchester.

An area in Moss Side, Manchester has been evacuated as part of the investigation, police say. Guardian journalist Helen Pidd reported on Twitter seeing a bomb disposal van arrive, and that a neighbour "saw man being taken away."

Meanwhile, Britain's top counter-terrorism officer has said police are making "fantastic progress" in tracking down Salman Abedi's terror network, and urged Brits to "enjoy yourselves" this weekend.

Top anti-terror boss urges Brits: 'Enjoy yourselves'

Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police's assistant commissioner for specialist operations, told a pool TV interview on Friday afternoon that officers have "got our hands around some of the key players," adding that "there is still work to do."

He added that people should not change their plans this weekend, despite the critical terror threat level. "Go out as you planned. Enjoy yourselves and be reassured by the greater policing presence you will see," he said. "We can't let the terrorists win by dissuading us from going about our normal business."

There are a number of major public events due to go ahead this weekend, including the FA cup final, the Premiership Rugby Final, Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull, Birmingham Pride, and the Chelsea Flower Show in London. Attendees are being asked to arrive earlier than usual to allow for security checks, and have ben told to expect a heavier police presence.

"We are working closely with both the Football Association (FA) and Wembley to ensure this weekend's iconic football matches pass off without incident," Rowley said.

"Together we have a long history of delivering safe and secure major sporting events. This will include extra armed officers on foot patrol around the environs of the Stadium, and the deployment of police armoured vehicles to support road closures.

"At Twickenham rugby fans will see more armed officers on foot around the stadium."

However, The Guardian reports that a showing of the FA Cup final at the Emirates stadium in North London has been cancelled after the threat level was raised to "critical."

The attack is becoming a political issue

Theresa May.play

Theresa May.

(Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Jeremy Corbyn has said that terror attacks in Britain are our own fault and he has chosen to do that a few days after one of the worst terrorist atrocities we have experienced in the United Kingdom," she said — sparking an angry response from Labour.

"In his speech, Jeremy said protecting this country requires us to be both strong against terrorism and strong against the causes of terrorism," a party spokesperson said, per The Guardian. "The blame is with the terrorists, but if we are to protect our people we must be honest about what threatens our security."

