FA Cup: Clean-living Conte keen for Wembley cigar

Health-conscious Chelsea manager Antonio Conte plans to indulge himself with some champagne and a cigar if his side succeed in overcoming Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final.
Conte, 47, does not smoke, generally steers clear of champagne and even eschews carbohydrates, but he will make exceptions if his team manage to complete a Premier League and FA Cup Double.
"We have to finish this great season and make it a fantastic season. There's only one way to do that," he told reporters at Stamford Bridge on Friday.
"To try to win tomorrow and to celebrate. To drink a bit of champagne. I don't smoke, but tomorrow I'm hoping to smoke a cigar if we win. I'm ready to do this!"
The Wembley encounter is a repeat of the late-September fixture that proved to be the turning point in Chelsea's season, with Conte switching to a back three after his side crashed to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.
Chelsea finished the league season seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur and 18 points above Arsenal -- an outcome Conte admits was practically unthinkable at the time.
"It was very difficult to think about celebrating winning the league after the Arsenal defeat, to think we'd arrive at the end of the season and be celebrating winning the league," he said.
"Honestly, that felt very difficult. Not impossible, but in that period we had a lot of big problems to solve. To find the right solution quickly is not easy.
"You must be very good, very prepared, but also lucky in these circumstances.
"For that reason, I was lucky to have a group of players who put themselves in Chelsea and my ideas of football and we put ourselves in a position where we could secure a fantastic title and celebrate.
"At the start of the season, if you'd said we could qualify for the Champions League, I'd have signed for that. Then I found great players and we were able to change our season."
Costa del Sol
Chelsea's Diego Costa looked to be on the brink of leaving Chelsea for the Chinese Super League in January, but stayed put and contributed 20 goals to their Premier League title success(AFP/File)
Despite Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich subsequently spending three days at the club's training ground, Conte says he never felt under threat.
"He came for three days to watch our training sessions, to watch the video analysis, to stay with us. He supported me," said the Italian.
"He never showed me he was angry. I think the club always saw my job, during pre-season and in that period, and trusted in my job. I never thought the club was thinking about sacking me."
The showpiece showdown with Arsenal could prove to be Diego Costa's last game with Chelsea, amid reports he is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge.
The Brazil-born Spain striker has admitted he has struggled to adapt to the British climate, but Conte hopes forecasts of scorching temperatures at Wembley will help inspire both Costa and his team-mates to great things.
"Tomorrow we will have fantastic sun. For this reason, I hope to see a great game and all my players trying to win for us," Conte said.
"When we finish the season, then it'll be the right moment to speak about the future of my players."
Related Articles
Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal
Advertisement! The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge
Photos: Troops burst evolving Boko Haram terror cell in Niger State, arrest 3 leaders
Advertisement! Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday 25th May 2017, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Rooted Madness
This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Love Me Please
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in
Post Your Comment below: >>