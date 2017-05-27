FA Cup: Five classic tournament finals

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

FA Cup: Five classic tournament finals

Prior to Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley, AFP Sport selects five of the best finals from the world's oldest domestic cup tournament:

Blackpool 4 Bolton Wanderers 3, 1953

Even with his team-mate Stan Mortensen grabbing a hat-trick, the performance of Blackpool's Stanley Matthews stole the show in a thrilling match that has gone down in history as 'The Matthews Final'.

The veteran England winger inspired the Seasiders to come back and claim victory after they had fallen 3-1 behind in the 55th minute with a superb display that is still regarded as one of the best to grace the final.

Having finished on the losing side in the 1948 and 1951 finals, victory was triply sweet for Matthews.

Arsenal 3 Manchester United 2, 1979

Manchester United were comprehensively outplayed for 85 minutes as Liam Brady pulled the strings for Arsenal, who surged into a two-goal lead thanks to first-half strikes from Brian Talbot and Frank Stapleton.

When Gordon McQueen bundled home an 85th-minute goal for United it looked like little more than a consolation, but remarkably, Sammy McIlroy ended a mazy run with a cool finish to equalise in the 88th minute.

But that was not the end of the drama as Arsenal's shattered players picked themselves off the turf and launched one last attack, which saw Brady cross to the far post for Alan Sunderland to slide in an 89th-minute winner.

It became known as 'The Five-Minute Final'.

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester City 2, 1981 (replay)

Tottenham's Ricky Villa scored arguably the greatest cup final goal to seal his side's dramatic victory under the Wembley floodlights.

Villa had feared he would be dropped for the replay after putting in a disappointing performance in the first match, which finished 1-1.

Having gone 2-1 down in the 50th minute, Spurs levelled through Garth Crooks in the 70th minute.

The stage was set for Argentine midfielder Villa to etch his name into FA Cup folklore with his second strike of the game, which came at the end of a mesmerising run through City's defence.

Coventry City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2, 1987

Another great Wembley comeback, this time pulled off by an underdog Coventry side, saw Tottenham defender Gary Mabbutt's day transform from a dream into a nightmare.

The centre-back had put his side 2-1 ahead just before the break following his team-mate Clive Allen's early opener and Dave Bennett's swift equaliser.

But after Keith Houchen's flying second-half header forced extra time, the unfortunate Mabbutt saw the ball fly off him and into his own net, gifting the cup to Coventry.

Liverpool 3 West Ham United 3 (Liverpool won 3-1 on penalties), 2006

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard almost single-handedly won the cup for Rafael Benitez's team.

The Reds trailed West Ham 2-0 and 3-2 during 90 minutes, but extended the contest thanks to a stunning stoppage-time strike from Gerrard for his second goal of the game.

Jose Reina then made three saves in the penalty shootout as Liverpool won the trophy for the second time at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, which staged the final for six years while Wembley was rebuilt.

