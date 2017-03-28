Does Uber owe the taxman hundreds of millions in VAT?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Does Uber owe the taxman hundreds of millions in VAT?

  • Companies providing transport are supposed to charge VAT at rate of 20% 
  • Uber says it does not need to do this because it links passengers with drivers
  • Most of the individual drivers earn below the annual VAT threshold of £83,000

By John Steven Deputy Political Editor For The Daily Mail

Published: 19:42 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:01 EDT, 29 March 2017

Uber is facing a court battle over claims it has failed to pay what could be hundreds of millions of pounds in VAT.

The taxi app does not charge passengers the levy because it claims it is a technology firm rather than a transport provider.

But now it is being taken to the High Court by campaigners who argue it is wrongly depriving the taxman of tens of millions of pounds a year. 

Uber is facing a court battle over claims it has failed to pay what could be hundreds of millions of pounds in VAT  Uber is facing a court battle over claims it has failed to pay what could be hundreds of millions of pounds in VAT 

The case brings further questions about the cosy relationship between the Government and Uber – and why the HMRC has left it to a private individual to bring the court action rather than go after the firm itself.

Companies providing transport services are supposed to charge VAT at the standard rate of 20 per cent on journeys. But Uber says it does not need to do this because it links passengers with drivers on its app rather than provide the transport itself.

As most of the individual drivers earn below the annual VAT threshold of £83,000, little if any VAT is collected on fares.

Tax barrister Jo Maugham, who is bringing the case against Uber, said the firm's argument that it was not a transport provider was contradicted by an employment tribunal last year, which found its drivers should be classified as workers.

The test case in November said the firm's drivers were entitled to the national minimum wage and employment benefits such as holiday pay.

Uber's 40,000 drivers who work across 20 British cities took more than £115 million in fares in 2015, according to accounts filed with Companies House. 

f it had charged VAT at 20 per cent on top of the fares, it would have raised £23 million for the taxman.

Some analysts believe its takings in the UK could actually be closer to £1billion but are obscured because of the complicated nature of its multi-national accounts structure. 

Mr Maugham has sent a letter before action to Uber and will file papers with the High Court in mid-April once he has crowd-funded the costs of his legal challenge. He said: 'Uber, like everyone else, must pay the right amount of tax. 

The Mail revealed at the weekend how Downing Street put pressure on then London Mayor Boris Johnson not to introduce tough regulations on Uber while David Cameron was PM  The Mail revealed at the weekend how Downing Street put pressure on then London Mayor Boris Johnson not to introduce tough regulations on Uber while David Cameron was PM 

Last year the employment tribunal held that Uber was supplying transportation services. If Uber is supplying transportation services, it should be charging 20 per cent VAT on all its fares and paying that money over to HMRC – tens or hundreds of millions of pounds every year. But it wasn't last year and it isn't now.

'If Uber is liable for VAT it will also owe substantial amounts of unpaid VAT from the past – both to HMRC and to other tax authorities throughout the EU.'

Mr Maugham said the fact he was having to bring the case himself using money raised from the public, rather than HMRC taking action, raised questions about the Government's links with Uber.

He said: 'People are sceptical – and with some justification – that HMRC applies the same rules to the big boys as it does to you and me. This scepticism is hugely damaging to public confidence… but the Government shows no signs of wanting to address it.

'Indeed, our law and practice is tending towards less rather than more public scrutiny of private deals between the taxman and the rich and powerful.'

HMRC said: 'We don't discuss identifiable taxpayers. Everyone has to pay the tax due under the law and we make sure they do.' Uber said: 'Drivers who use the Uber app are subject to the same VAT laws as any other transportation provider in the UK.'

The Mail revealed at the weekend how Downing Street put pressure on then London Mayor Boris Johnson not to introduce tough regulations on Uber while David Cameron was PM.

  • Uber is to shut down its operation in Denmark next month because new laws require taxi drivers to have fare meters and seat sensors. The firm has around 2,000 Danish drivers.  

