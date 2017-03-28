Channel 4 could be forced to move its HQ from London

By Katherine Rushton Media And Technology Editor For The Daily Mail

Channel 4 could have to move from London to Birmingham or Manchester - but it won’t be privatised.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley will say today that the publicly-owned broadcaster should have a ‘major presence’ outside London – potentially moving its headquarters - to make sure it ‘serves the country’ properly.

‘We want the benefits of this national asset to be spread far and wide, not just in London. And that means rethinking where it is based, and where it spends money,’ she will say.

‘There is a great deal of talent outside London and too much of it is being overlooked…A publicly owned broadcaster should have far more than 3 per cent of its permanent staff outside London.’

But Channel 4 said last night that relocating outside the capital would be ‘highly damaging’, and that it would end up contributing less to the UK economy as a result.

A spokesman said: ‘The most important factor in supporting the nations and regions is where we spend our money rather than where Channel 4 is headquartered.

‘A substantial relocation would be highly damaging to Channel 4’s business model and diminish our investment in the creative industries around the UK and our overall contribution to the economy.’

At the moment, Channel 4 employs 820 staff. Fewer than 30 are based outside the capital.

It is not clear whether the shake-up could affect Channel 4 News, which is made for the broadcaster by the London-based production company ITN.

But Mrs Bradley will today shrug off Channel 4’s complaints. ‘I am unsympathetic towards those who recoil in horror at the very idea of media jobs being based outside the capital.

‘Or for those who insist that people with ideas in the West Midlands, West Country or West Wales must travel to Westminster to get their programmes made.’

Speaking at a conference in Salford, where the BBC has its northern headquarters, she will also ask whether Channel 4 should be forced to spend more of its production money outside London – meeting minimum thresholds as the BBC was made to around a decade ago.

However, it is not all bad news for the broadcaster. Mrs Bradley has also ruled out privatising Channel 4, eliminating a threat that has been casting a shadow over the company for the best part of two years.