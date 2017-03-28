Channel 4 could be forced to move its HQ from London

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

Channel 4 could be forced to move its HQ from London

  • Karen Bradley believes the broadcaster should have a 'major presence' outside London 
  • The culture secretary wants to the see the publicly-owned broadcaster move
  • But a Channel 4 spokesman has said such a move would be 'highly damaging'
  • Currently, fewer than 30 of its 820 staff are based outside the capital

By Katherine Rushton Media And Technology Editor For The Daily Mail

Published: 20:49 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:20 EDT, 29 March 2017

Channel 4 could have to move from London to Birmingham or Manchester - but it won’t be privatised.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley will say today that the publicly-owned broadcaster should have a ‘major presence’ outside London – potentially moving its headquarters - to make sure it ‘serves the country’ properly.

‘We want the benefits of this national asset to be spread far and wide, not just in London. And that means rethinking where it is based, and where it spends money,’ she will say. 

Channel 4 could have to move away from London (current HQ pictured) to Birmingham or Manchester Channel 4 could have to move away from London (current HQ pictured) to Birmingham or Manchester

‘There is a great deal of talent outside London and too much of it is being overlooked…A publicly owned broadcaster should have far more than 3 per cent of its permanent staff outside London.’

But Channel 4 said last night that relocating outside the capital would be ‘highly damaging’, and that it would end up contributing less to the UK economy as a result.

A spokesman said: ‘The most important factor in supporting the nations and regions is where we spend our money rather than where Channel 4 is headquartered.

‘A substantial relocation would be highly damaging to Channel 4’s business model and diminish our investment in the creative industries around the UK and our overall contribution to the economy.’

At the moment, Channel 4 employs 820 staff. Fewer than 30 are based outside the capital.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley will say today that the publicly-owned broadcaster should have a ‘major presence’ outside London Culture Secretary Karen Bradley will say today that the publicly-owned broadcaster should have a ‘major presence’ outside London

It is not clear whether the shake-up could affect Channel 4 News, which is made for the broadcaster by the London-based production company ITN.

But Mrs Bradley will today shrug off Channel 4’s complaints. ‘I am unsympathetic towards those who recoil in horror at the very idea of media jobs being based outside the capital.

‘Or for those who insist that people with ideas in the West Midlands, West Country or West Wales must travel to Westminster to get their programmes made.’

Speaking at a conference in Salford, where the BBC has its northern headquarters, she will also ask whether Channel 4 should be forced to spend more of its production money outside London – meeting minimum thresholds as the BBC was made to around a decade ago.

However, it is not all bad news for the broadcaster. Mrs Bradley has also ruled out privatising Channel 4, eliminating a threat that has been casting a shadow over the company for the best part of two years.

