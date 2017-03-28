Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Netflix effect pushes average age of BBC audience over 60

  • A BBC Trust report found average age of BBC1 viewers is 61 while on BBC2 it is 62
  • Figures further highlight the broadcaster’s struggle to attract younger viewers
  • Report said trends in how youngsters watch TV worked against the corporation
  • Five million UK households subscribe to Netflix, while 1.6 million are on Amazon

By George Odling For Mailonline

Published: 20:43 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:13 EDT, 29 March 2017

The average age of BBC viewers is over 60, a survey revealed, as younger viewers instead turn to online streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

A BBC Trust report found the average age of BBC1 viewers is 61 while on BBC2 it is 62, highlighting the broadcaster’s struggle to appeal to a younger audience.

The report said trends in how youngsters watch television had worked against the corporation’s attempts to appeal to them. 

Television Centre in London - home to the BBC whose average viewer's age is over 60 Television Centre in London - home to the BBC whose average viewer's age is over 60

Television Centre in London - home to the BBC whose average viewer's age is over 60

More and more young people are using online streaming services such as Netflix for their TV More and more young people are using online streaming services such as Netflix for their TV

More and more young people are using online streaming services such as Netflix for their TV

More than five million UK households subscribe to streaming service Netflix, while 1.6 million are signed up to Amazon’s service.

The BBC’s iPlayer streaming service was launched nine years ago and though 21 per cent of 16 to 34-year-olds use it weekly, Netflix is more popular among younger viewers.

The report also showed that less than half of those surveyed agreed the BBC makes programmes no other broadcaster would, though 73 per cent of people still believed it produced high-quality television.

Viewers are losing faith in the independence of BBC news and audiences are declining, however.

Just 62 per cent of people polled in the internal survey agreed the broadcaster ‘provides high quality, independent journalism’, down from 70 per cent in 2008.

Audiences for news programmes have fallen by four per cent.

Amazon Prime has also signed up a huge proportion of younger viewers after on-demand TV Amazon Prime has also signed up a huge proportion of younger viewers after on-demand TV

Amazon Prime has also signed up a huge proportion of younger viewers after on-demand TV

The BBC was accused of bias in its reporting of the Brexit campaigns and last week 72 MPs wrote to director general Lord Hall to highlight this alleged impartiality.

Outgoing BBC Trust chairwoman Rona Fairhead called for the organisation’s journalism to be more ‘ambitious.’

Miss Fairhead said in the report that the organisation must ‘explain the news, not just report it’ at a time when ‘social media is exacerbating the risks of fake news.’

She said: ‘Although the BBC remains far ahead of all other news providers when UK audiences are asked to choose a single source they trust, nonetheless some performance scores for BBC News are falling.’

The Trust also revealed that targets to reduce the number of senior managers and those earning more than £150,000 to one per cent of the workforce had not been met.

Senior management roles have dropped from 484 to 326 since 2011, however. 

 

