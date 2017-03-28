Muslims raise £30k for Westminster terror attack victims

- More than 1,000 well-wishers donated money to those affected by the attack
Published: 18:44 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:07 EDT, 29 March 2017
Muslims in London have raised £30,000 for victims of the Westminster terror attack.
Crazed Khalid Masood, 52, brought bloodshed to Britain’s streets in a horrific car and knife atrocity.
The Islamist maniac murdered three people by mowing them down with a rented vehicle on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed a heroic policeman at the gates of Parliament before being shot dead by a marksman.
Around 50 others were injured in the rampage.
It emerged that Masood spent time in Luton with the extremist group Al-Muhajiroun, which has inspired and influenced a generation of home-grown terrorists who have been responsible for some of the most chilling terror plots in the UK.
A police handout of Masood, who has previously gone by the names Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao
The fundraising drive - called Muslims Unite for London – was set up by Muddassar Ahmed, who was in Portcullis House across the road from Parliament at the time of the attack.
Mr Ahmed, a patron of the Faiths Forum for London and a former Government advisor, had been meeting an MP when Masood struck.
He was one of hundreds of people who spent nearly five hours barricaded in the building as the authorities worked tirelessly to secure the area.
The campaign, co-launched by Labour MPs Naz Shah and Yasmin Qureshi, said: ‘British Muslim communities stand with all Britons and Londoners during these difficult times and are extending their support by raising funds to help with the immediate, short-term needs of the families of the victims.
‘While no amount of money will bring back lives lost or take away the pain the victims and their families are going through, we hope to lessen their burden in some way.
'PC Palmer saved my life - we owe him a commitment to unity'
By Muddassar Ahmed
I was trapped in Portcullis House 100 meters away from PC Keith Palmer as the deranged Khalid Masood murdered him in the Parliament grounds. I witnessed the aftermath and I’ll never forget it. He saved my life.
The relief I felt that PC Palmer and other security personnel put their lives on the line for me and my fellow Londoners must have contrasted sharply with the suffering of the surviving victims and their families.
After speaking to many friends who felt similarly, I started a fundraiser called Muslims United for London to raise money for them. It raised £18,000 in one day and met its £30,000 goal in three. Three quarters of the donations came from my fellow Muslims.
Muddassar Ahmed conducting an ITV television interview following the Westminster terror attack. His Muslims Unite for London drive has raised £30,000 for victims' families
I did this not because I or other Muslims felt responsible for Wednesday’s crime, or because anyone can put a price tag on human life. I did it because sometimes condemnation is not enough. Because actions speak louder than words.
Yesterday, hundreds of Muslims staged a peace rally in Birmingham, the site of many arrests after Wednesday’s attack, just as thousands of others attended a vigil at Trafalgar Square the evening of the 23rd.
Although police now say Masood acted alone and that we may never know his motive, we know ISIS has urged “lone wolves” to attack using cars and knives, as recently as last week. Others followed their hate-filled exhortations in Berlin and Nice.
But we also know that ISIS hates our unity. They speak of destroying the “grey zone” where people of different backgrounds live peacefully together. London, with its mayor, Sadiq Khan, is a prominent symbol of this.
I promise you that I will do my part to push back against hate wherever it comes from, even from my own community. The Qur’an tells me to “seek justice, even if it against your kin or yourself.”
This is also a lesson for all of us. Do we cower in fear or do we keep calm and carry on? Do we turn on ourselves or do we help each other recover? Think of what PC Palmer would have wanted his legacy to be and let’s do what would make him proud.
The campaign was co-launched by Labour MPs Naz Shah (left) and Yasmin Qureshi (right)
Members of the 'Women's March' rally on Westminster Bridge to show solidarity for those who lost their lives, in a separate show of solidarity
‘Though this is a Muslim-led campaign, we welcome contributions from our friends from other faiths and none.’
Mr Ahmed said: ‘The response so far has been magnificent. At times like these people struggle with how to react but this has been a practical way of showing support.’
The group have created a page on the crowdfunding site LaunchGood to raise money. The campaign is set to last 30 days.
Donations can be made at LaunchGood.com/London
