Claire Blackman's fight to free husband Alexander

By Robert Hardman for the Daily Mail
Published: 17:23 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:05 EDT, 29 March 2017
The decision took a second or two to sink in. Their years of armed combat had left some of the gents in this crowd a little hard of hearing. And for all his undoubted legal brilliance, the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Thomas, was not entirely audible as he rattled his way through his historic announcement.
Up in the public gallery, though, Royal Marine mum Jayne Quinn quickly did the sums. ‘He’s out!’ she cried. Whereupon Court Number Four of the Royal Courts of Justice descended into happy bedlam. Applause in the gallery spread to the courtroom below.
One or two flinty old soldiers appeared to be in tears. People queued up to hug the indefatigable Claire Blackman, the wife who never gave up and who will now soon be reunited with a husband no longer branded a murderer.
Claire Blackman, the wife of Alexander Blackman, is kissed by a supporter outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London
Claire Blackman (centre), wife of jailed former British soldier Alexander Blackman, Marine A, reacts outside the The Royal Courts of Justice in London on March 28, 2017
Even at this Hallelujah moment, she was a good deal more composed than some of those around her. Outside in the Strand, cabs and lorries slowed and honked their horns as news spread on the radio.
Over the road at The George, the bar staff called for reinforcements. Sergeant Alexander Blackman of the Royal Marines was finally going to be freed, and that meant a hefty celebration.
There was still no diluting the anger felt across the Forces that a brave man, whose self-control had briefly snapped in the most appalling circumstances, was treated like the basest criminal lowlife. But everyone was certainly going to enjoy the moment.
Inside the courtroom, a man in a Royal Marines regimental tie stood to attention, ramrod-straight, and proclaimed: ‘Three cheers for Claire and the team. Hip hip…’
Former Marine Alan Logan from North Wales came up to me and pressed a smart Royal Marines scarf in to my hands – a symbolic ‘thank you’ to the Daily Mail readers whose generosity had brought about this historic moment.
The party atmosphere was, of course, completely out of order in this judicial holy of holies. The blazered platoons had behaved impeccably throughout this case – until now.
Claire Blackman, the wife of Alexander Blackman
The court usher, who has seen them queuing up at every stage, simply rolled her eyes.
Not so the usher from a neighbouring court, who suddenly burst in demanding quiet. ‘This is a court building!’ she shouted.
‘There are other proceedings going on. Please, if you want to do any more celebrating, go outside.’
And so they did, leaving one slightly bemused figure taking it all in. In a crisp blue shirt, Sgt Blackman, 42, was still sitting in his Wiltshire prison – where he must remain for a few more days – hooked up to the court by video link. Before switching him off, a clerk offered to bring his wife over to the camera.
‘Are you all right darling?’ asked Claire, adding a note of caution: ‘The whole court can hear you, so we will speak very soon. Love you lots.’ Back came a manly ‘Love you’ before Sgt Blackman disappeared.
The steps of the High Court were impassable as Claire, 45, emerged alongside her victorious legal team. The gothic entrance was draped with ‘Justice for Marine A’ flags. Several lifesize cardboard cut-outs of the man himself in combat uniform stood among the ranks of medal-clanking veterans, mostly ex-Royal Marines but with a healthy smattering of other units, too.
Several maroon berets from arch-rivals the Parachute Regiment illustrated the strength of feeling across the Armed Forces. Someone cracked open a bottle of champagne. A hip flask the size of a bedpan did the rounds.
Sgt Blackman’s barrister, Jonathan Goldberg QC, began by saluting the ‘lioness’ who had ‘kept the flame alive’ from the day her husband went down for murder at that bungled court martial in 2013.
Step forward, the true heroine of the day. ‘Your man’s coming home, Claire!’ shouted a man in the crowd, prompting more cheers. A bagpiper struck up and was promptly struck down again so that everyone could hear her speak.
Here was a woman who has never wanted to be in the spotlight. But whether in Parliament Square or outside Downing Street, or on the steps of the Criminal Cases Review Commission in Birmingham, Claire would always face the cameras to declare that the battle must go on, that justice would prevail.
Claire Blackman, the wife of Alexander Blackman, with supporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London
Claire Blackman, the wife of Alexander Blackman, with supporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London in a photo captured by Katie Hopkins
Claire Blackman walks from the court where a massive crowd had gathered to celebrate
So often, for her husband’s sake, she’d conceal her dismay as one false dawn after another ended in disappointment. Now the West Country NHS manager could finally say her thank-yous.
Here at the High Court, they weren’t all men in green berets. Some of the most assiduous supporters of the Blackman campaign have been Royal Marine wives and mothers, women like Jayne Quinn who had been in the front row of the public gallery day after day.
Though she lives and works as a personnel manager in the Lake District, she hadn’t missed a day of this case, using up her holiday allowance to travel to London for the hearings.
Why do it? ‘Because I owe Al Blackman a debt I can never repay. He kept my son safe in Afghanistan – and all the lads would follow him to hell and back.’
Last week, the court had heard the written testimony of her son, Thomas Quinn, who was wounded while serving alongside Sgt Blackman in an area of Helmand regularly described as ‘the most dangerous square mile on earth’. ‘Sergeant Al’s leadership was second to none,’ wrote Marine Quinn, currently serving overseas. ‘He was always there for all of us.’
Towards the end of the tour, ‘Sergeant Al’ had even shouldered some of the patrol duties of those Marines who had children (he does not) in order to extend their chances of getting home to their families in one piece. The word ‘hero’ has, rightly, come up a lot during this case.
Throughout this appeal, nothing has diminished the brutality of Sgt Blackman firing the fateful round into the chest of a dying Taliban who, moments earlier, had been trying to kill his men.
But what has been exposed in court is the way his superiors left Sgt Blackman for months on end in 50C (122F) heat with a half-strength unit and no officer (and not even a fridge) to patrol a hellhole so dangerous even the padre was banned from dropping in.
Claire Blackman, the wife of Sgt Blackman, is all smiles after learning her husband will be freed
That he should be condemned as a murderer for snapping in a situation few of us can comprehend continued to rankle as the crowds made their way over to a victory party at The George.
‘This case has proved that the court martial was wrong and that this Government has betrayed the Military Covenant with the Armed Forces,’ said Mark Iles, 63, late of the Royal Artillery, waving a copy of rules and regulations. Certainly, for many supporters, the campaign is far from over.
But for Claire Blackman, there is an overwhelming sense of relief – both that her husband is coming home and that the word ‘disgrace’ has been formally expunged from his record. Afterwards, gathering her thoughts at her barrister’s chambers, she told me how she had never given up hoping, how she can’t wait to cook her husband his favourite chicken fajitas – ‘though he is a great cook, too, and does a mean Beef Wellington’ – and how, through it all, she and her husband had both found plenty to laugh about amid all the setbacks.
He had refused to be over-optimistic about the result in case the judges had been less lenient. ‘He’s very good at keeping it all in perspective,’ she said.
Finally, her phone rang and Sgt Blackman was on the line. After a long private chat, Claire let me have a word on speakerphone.
How could he be so calm and collected, I asked, when everyone else was so emotional? He chuckled and replied: ‘I just didn’t want to embarrass myself in front of Claire. To be honest, she’s the only person whose opinion I really care about. I’m so lucky to have her.’
At which point, Claire chipped in: ‘You are SO going to pay for this!’ And they both burst out laughing.
Related Articles
Places in England where HALF the GPs are failing revealed
In some areas almost half of GPs have are inadequate or require improvementElsewhere 46 per cent have been given the highest rating of outstandingThe analysis
Staffie owner mauled to death in front of BBC TV crew
The owner was mauled to death by his dog in front of horrified camera crews He was taken to hospital after the attack last Monday but
Uber and the malign power of Cameron's chumocracy
By Peter Oborne For The Daily Mail Published: 20:52 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:03 EDT, 29 March 2017
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Emir of Bauchi sacks deputy over disloyalty
- The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu has ordered the suspension of his deputy, the Waziri of Bauchi Mohammadu Bello- Kirfi from the
Nigerian man says to hell with Queen Elizabeth, she messed up Nigeria (video)
A Nigerian man said he doesn't believe in western medicine or civilisation, adding that Queen Elizabeth and the British government has messed Nigeria up.
Bloody fight broke out in a market in Kaduna as an Igbo man named his dog Muhammad
- A fight broke out in a market in Kaduna when an Igbo man named his dog Muhammad - According to reports he was responding to
Brutalised woman delivers, says 'I love my child, but want his father punished for killing my sister'
Miss Justina Dusu, 27, who was allegedly brutalised and her sister, Simi, killed by her boyfriend, Stephen Luka, for refusing to abort her pregnancy, has
Investigate Buhari’s health status, group urges National Assembly
A group called the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has called on the National Assembly to set up a committee to investigate the health status
Governor Shettima lost a close aide in a fatal accident
The convoy of Borno state governor Kashim Shettima was involved in a road crash on Friday, March 10. Reports say Governor Shettima has lost a close
Most Read NewsView all posts
Most Watched Movies
True Love Never Dies
True Love Never Dies
Crying Without Tears
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Street Blood Season 1
Street Blood Season 1 - 2017 Latest Nigerian Nollywood movie
My Matrimonial Bed
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Kiss On A Royal Balcony
A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for
Post Your Comment below: >>