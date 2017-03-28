Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Staffie owner mauled to death in front of BBC TV crew

  • The owner was mauled to death by his dog in front of horrified camera crews 
  • He was taken to hospital after the attack last Monday but died two hours later 
  • A post-mortem gave hypovolemic shock as the cause of his death
  • The dog is being kept at a kennels while officers decide whether to put it down 

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Published: 17:46 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:03 EDT, 29 March 2017

A dog owner was mauled to death by his Staffordshire bull terrier in front of BBC TV crews who were interviewing him for a documentary.

The 41-year-old man was taken to a north London hospital following the attack on Monday last week at around 10.30pm, but was pronounced dead two hours later.

The dog reportedly attacked the man outside the home in Wood Green, north London, while the programme was being shot.

The dog was contained by officers and seized and is now at a secure kennels, while a decision is made on whether or not to put it down. 

Staffies are not currently on the banned breed list in the UK and remain a popular choice for pets among Brits. 

Breeds currently on the list are the Pit Bull Terrier, the Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and the Fila Braziliero.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline: 'The dog was contained by officers and seized. It remains in secure kennels. The dog is a Staffordshire bull terrier, a breed not prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act. 

The dog reportedly attacked the man outside his home on this road in Wood Green, North London, while the programme was being shot

'The man's death is not being treated as suspicious - a post-mortem examination at Haringey mortuary on Friday, 24 March gave cause of death as hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite. 

'Enquiries by police at Haringey continue to assist the coroner.'

A BBC spokesman added: 'We are aware of an incident but we cannot comment any further as it's an ongoing investigation.'

