Staffie owner mauled to death in front of BBC TV crew

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline
Published: 17:46 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 03:03 EDT, 29 March 2017
A dog owner was mauled to death by his Staffordshire bull terrier in front of BBC TV crews who were interviewing him for a documentary.
The 41-year-old man was taken to a north London hospital following the attack on Monday last week at around 10.30pm, but was pronounced dead two hours later.
The dog reportedly attacked the man outside the home in Wood Green, north London, while the programme was being shot.
A dog owner was mauled to death by his Staffordshire bull terrier in front of BBC TV crews who were interviewing him for a documentary (stock image)
The dog was contained by officers and seized and is now at a secure kennels, while a decision is made on whether or not to put it down.
Staffies are not currently on the banned breed list in the UK and remain a popular choice for pets among Brits.
Breeds currently on the list are the Pit Bull Terrier, the Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and the Fila Braziliero.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline: 'The dog was contained by officers and seized. It remains in secure kennels. The dog is a Staffordshire bull terrier, a breed not prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
The dog reportedly attacked the man outside his home on this road in Wood Green, North London, while the programme was being shot
'The man's death is not being treated as suspicious - a post-mortem examination at Haringey mortuary on Friday, 24 March gave cause of death as hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite.
'Enquiries by police at Haringey continue to assist the coroner.'
A BBC spokesman added: 'We are aware of an incident but we cannot comment any further as it's an ongoing investigation.'
