Places in England where HALF the GPs are failing revealed

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Two Randy Couples Caught 'Having Sex' Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman's Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria's Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava'ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Places in England where HALF the GPs are failing revealed

  • In some areas almost half of GPs have are inadequate or require improvement
  • Elsewhere 46 per cent have been given the highest rating of outstanding
  • The analysis by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) looked at inspection reports 

By Sophie Borland Health Editor For The Daily Mail

Published: 19:10 EDT, 28 March 2017 | Updated: 02:57 EDT, 29 March 2017

The worst areas to live for seeing a GP are today exposed by an analysis of inspection reports.

It reveals how in some parts of England almost half of all surgeries have been rated inadequate or requires improvement.

Elsewhere in the country a staggering 46 per cent of practices have been given the highest rating of outstanding.

In some parts of England almost half of all surgeries have been rated inadequate or requires improvement (file picture) In some parts of England almost half of all surgeries have been rated inadequate or requires improvement (file picture)

In some parts of England almost half of all surgeries have been rated inadequate or requires improvement (file picture)

Health bosses said the worst surgeries were clustered in areas which were extremely overcrowded and struggling to attract GPs.

These include East London and Essex where many practices are run by a single doctor nearing retirement working out of a few converted rooms of their house.

The analysis by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) looked at the inspection reports of 6,476 GP surgeries - the majority of the 7,700 in England.

BEST AREAS FOR GPS 

% of GPs which are outstanding

Nottingham West                            46.2%

Ashford, Kent                                   28.6% 

Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire      27.3%

North Derbyshire                           22.9% 

North Tyneside                               19.2% 

These had been undertaken by the Care Quality Commission watchdog and each practice has been given a rating of ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate.’

The HSJ then worked out which health trust – or Clinical Commissioning Group - had the highest number of poorly performing or good surgeries.

The worst is Havering in East London where a shocking 48.4 per cent of practices are either ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement.’

In nearby Waltham Forest, the proportion is 37.1 per cent, while it is only marginally better in Thurrock, in Essex, at 36.4 per cent.

Yet in Nottinghamshire West some 46.2 per cent are outstanding – ten times higher than the national average.

Many surgeries across England are struggling to cope with the pressures of the aging population, migration and a national shortage of GPs.

The analysis by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) looked at the inspection reports of 6,476 GP surgeries  - the majority of the 7,700 in England (file picture) The analysis by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) looked at the inspection reports of 6,476 GP surgeries  - the majority of the 7,700 in England (file picture)

The analysis by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) looked at the inspection reports of 6,476 GP surgeries  - the majority of the 7,700 in England (file picture)

Waiting times for appointments are getting longer and doctors are restricting their availability further by routinely closing for lunch or entire afternoons.

Senior managers in Essex and East London – which have the highest number of failing practices – said GPs were working alone from their own homes.

Rahul Chaudhauri, head of primary care at Thurrock CCG, said: ‘In Thurrock we face a unique situation where many of our GPs are working single-handed in premises that are often converted homes, rather than dedicated healthcare buildings. Thurrock is traditionally under-doctored with many nearing retirement.

WORST AREAS FOR GPS

% of GPs which are inadequate or require improvement

Havering, London                        48.4%

Waltham Forest, London           37.1%

Thurrock, Essex                            36.4%

Barking & Dagenham, Essex    34.5%

Mansfield & Ashfield, Notts.    31.8%

‘We are working with NHS England, who commission primary care in the area, to restructure and improve primary care facilities in Thurrock and we are confident with our plans for updating premises and improving quality, we will see a marked improvement in primary care in Thurrock over the next three to four years.’

Experts said GPs in the best areas including Nottinghamshire and Cumbria had spent years working together to improve performance.

Rebecca Rosen, senior fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said: ‘It’s a tradition of leadership, investment in primary care and focus on peer led improvement that define the high performers.’

A report by MPs on the Public Accounts Committee in January exposed how a fifth of surgeries closed their doors from 3pm on at least one day of the week.

But a subsequent investigation by the Mail revealed how practices across England were shutting in the middle of the week and telling patients to dial the 111 helpline or local out-of-hours firm. 

